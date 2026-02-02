Research Assistant Prompting Hub

Throughout this year’s series, we’ll be sharing tailored sample prompts for our most topical outlooks, giving you clear, actionable starting points for scenario analysis and credit research across the most pressing themes.

Together, the 2026 Outlooks series and Moody’s Research Assistant give you new ways to understand and act on the forces shaping global credit. By combining Moody’s forward-looking research with AI-powered insight, we can help make it easier to navigate complexity, unlock opportunity, and prepare for what comes next.