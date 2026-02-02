Craft More powerful prompts

Research Assistant Prompting Hub

speech bubbles
Jump to

Moody's Outlooks 2026: Now available in Research Assistant

Throughout this year’s series, we’ll be sharing tailored sample prompts for our most topical outlooks, giving you clear, actionable starting points for scenario analysis and credit research across the most pressing themes.

Together, the 2026 Outlooks series and Moody’s Research Assistant give you new ways to understand and act on the forces shaping global credit. By combining Moody’s forward-looking research with AI-powered insight, we can help make it easier to navigate complexity, unlock opportunity, and prepare for what comes next. 

Visit the Outlooks hub

the importance of prompting

Unlock the full potential of Research Assistant

Acting like a smart new team member, Research Assistant has immediate access to Moody's Data Estate, the latest news, earnings call transcripts and annual reports, giving you the ability to get a specific answer to your prompt in seconds. 

To get a specific answer, you need to include certain components in your prompt request in order to generate an expected outcome. 

Explore the guide
Data

Prompt structure

The anatomy of a good prompt

Prompting with precision is the key to maximizing the potential of Research Assistant. Well-crafted prompts allow you to utilize natural language to derive unique, actionable insights. These outputs allow users to leverage Moody's data, facilitating efficient communication between generative AI and the needs of your business.

anatomy of a great prompt

What does a good prompt look like?

Prompts to try

01 Prompts to try for credit analysts

Credit analysts

Sample prompts for credit analysts

Improve Leverage Screening

List US @Oil & Gas or @Utilities companies that increased their adjusted fcf/debt by more than 15% from 2023 to most recently. Calculate percentage change and include most recent adjusted key indicators.

Learn More

Benchmark Against Peers 

List the top 10 @Europe @Media & Publishing Moody's Rated entities (by revenue) and compare their adjusted debt/ebitda from the 2023 and 2024. Exclude companies without a Debt/ebitda figure in either 2023 and/or 2024, Calculate the median adjusted debt/ebitda for each year and calculate the % difference between the entity debt/ebitda and the yearly media.

Learn More

Track Inventory Levels

List @United States @Manufacturing entities whose reported inventories have increased at least 10% from 2022 to 2024. Detail 2022 - 2024 revenue, inventory yoy % changes, yoy % change from 2022 to 2024, current credit rating, PD Implied Rating, outlook.

Learn More

02 Prompts to try for portfolio managers

Portfolio managers

Sample prompts for portfolio managers

Benchmark Issuer rating momentum

Chart the rating history of Ford Motor Company alongside its major competitors over the past five years.


Learn more

Analyze upgrade/downgrade trends


Determine the ratio of credit rating upgrades to downgrades among European corporates on a YOY basis since 2020.


Learn more

Map portfolio exposure by region and credit quality

Show the geographical diversification of my @Leveraged Finance Portfolio, including the distribution of credit ratings across regions.


Learn more

03 Prompts to try for sales professionals

Sales professionals

Sample prompts for sales professionals

Examine Historical Ratings and Performance 

In a table, detail Ford Motor Company's upgrade and downgrade thresholds over the last 3 years. Include the relevant adjusted annual key indicators from each year, ratings and outlook over the last 3 years. 

Learn More

Benchmark Against Peers

List the top 20 @Europe @Media & Publishing entities (by revenue) and compare their adjusted debt/ebitda from the 2023 and 2024. Calculate the median adjusted debt/ebitda for each year and calculate the % difference between the entity debt/ebitda and the yearly media.

Learn More

Analyze Thresholds: Ratings, Performance, and Triggers 

In a table, detail the upgrade and downgrade thresholds for Ford Motor Company and their peers. Include the relevant last 3 years of key indicators, current rating, and outlook. Lastly, synthesize the companies' recent performance in relation to thresholds. 

Learn More

Read the blog

Discover more prompting tips

blog

Nov 20, 2025

 Moody's
How will policy divergence, shifting trade ties, and AI exuberance shape the macroeconomic forecast for 2026?
Explore Moody's Global Macroeconomic Outlook 2026, now with Research Assistant prompts, to see how monetary policy, AI innovation, and trade ties impact global growth and risk.
  • Outlooks 2026
  • Moody's Research Assistant
Read more
blog

Nov 14, 2025

 Moody's
What forces are set to shape global credit in 2026?
Welcome to our launch of Moody’s Outlooks for 2026. We're combining Moody’s forward-looking research with AI-powered insight, so we can help make it easier to navigate complexity, unlock opportunity, and prepare for what comes next. First on the queue: global credit conditions for 2026.
  • Outlooks 2026
  • Moody's Research Assistant
Read more
blog

Sep 04, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting Part 12: Harnessing the Power of Prompt Orchestration

Discover how orchestrating a sequence of specialized prompts can create comprehensive, custom solutions for different roles within an organization. Understanding how to combine these prompts effectively can elevate your analytical capabilities.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
blog

Aug 28, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting Part 11: Portfolio Monitoring

To manage a portfolio effectively, you need the right tools and insights at your fingertips. Using Moody’s Research Assistant with our carefully crafted prompts, you can streamline portfolio monitoring, uncover key trends, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
blog

Aug 21, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting Part 10: Peer Comparison

Peer comparison is a cornerstone for financial professionals. Whether you're evaluating thresholds, presenting metrics, or identifying strengths and weaknesses, these prompts are crafted to support efficient analysis.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
blog

Aug 01, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting Part 9: Financial & KPI Analysis

Uncover risks, track trends, and benchmark results with Moody’s financial and KPI analysis prompts. Built to save time and simplify workflows, these prompts turn complex data into actionable insights for confident, data-driven decisions.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
blog

Jul 24, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting Part 8: Fundamental Entity Analysis

From earnings call synthesis to peer benchmarking and forward guidance alignment, these prompts help surface the signal, not the static. We'll help you make smarter, faster calls on individual names missing a beat.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
blog

Jul 17, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting Part 7: Event Impact Analysis

Major events can dramatically affect a company’s financial health and competitive position. For credit analysts, investment bankers, and other financial professionals, understanding these impacts is key to making informed decisions.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
blog

Jul 10, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting Part 6: Sector Analysis

Whether you’re a strategic planner, investment analyst, credit risk expert, or portfolio manager, our expertly crafted prompts are  designed to strip out noise, accelerate analysis, and help you make smarter, faster decisions when and where it counts.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
blog

Jul 04, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting Part 5: Recent Developments and News

Part 5 of our prompting series focuses on leveraging Moody's data and expertly crafted prompts to stay up-to-date on recent developments and news. Whether you’re an equity research analyst, financial analyst, or economist, you can anticipate risks, seize opportunities, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
blog

Jun 25, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting Part 4: Market Trends

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, staying ahead means having the right data at your fingertips. Whether you're identifying emerging risks, tracking credit outlook shifts, or preparing targeted talking points, our validated prompts are designed to deliver clarity and precision, helping you think strategically and act confidently.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
blog

Jun 18, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting Part 3: Ratings Analysis and Movement

As an analyst, portfolio manager, sales, or investor relations professional, you can use our AI-powered platform to streamline your workflows and get the answers you need in seconds. Click through to explore three rigorously tested prompts that deliver structured, decision-ready results and learn how to apply them to your own analysis and reporting. 

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
blog

Jun 12, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting Part 2: Company Screening by Ratings and Credit Profile Changes

In this post, we showcase a series of high-impact prompts designed to highlight shifts in credit quality across sectors and regions, helping finance professionals identify emerging trends or shifts in credit sentiment.  When scoped carefully (by issuer group, region, or time window) they can highlight divergence across peers or clusters of activity within specific sectors.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
blog

Jun 06, 2025

 Moody's
Prompting with precision: Financial screening for credit analysts

Welcome to the first post in our prompting series. Our aim is to help you speak Research Assistant’s language fluently, so it returns what you need, fast. We'll begin with a core use case for credit analysts: screening companies by financials.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting Series
Read more
girl pointing finger to blank monitor display, hipster touch multimedia technology on light night city, click media lcd device, mockup screen information gadget
blog
Moody's
How to transform your workflows by enhancing your prompts for Moody's Research Assistant

Dive into the best ways to leverage the power of GenAI to accelerate your analysis.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting 101
Read more
blog
Moody's
The importance of prompts: How to craft effective AI prompts

How do you prompt to get the answer you're looking for?  Optimize outputs by learning how AI tools generate their responses behind-the-scenes.

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting 101
Read more
blog
Moody's
Top tips for crafting effective AI prompts for Research Assistant

Follow along as we walk you through our top tips and show you sample prompts for our GenAI tool, Moody's Research Assistant. 

  • Moody's Research Assistant
  • Prompting 101
Read more

We're here to help

Book one-on-one training

Schedule time with our team of experts to guide you in crafting the prompts that best suit your needs.

 

Submit text