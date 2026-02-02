Will Private Credit Maintain Its Momentum in 2026?

Moody’s 2026 outlooks indicate that corporate credit conditions will be stable across the board, supported by steady earnings, gradual deleveraging, and more predictable financing costs.
Our latest installment in Moody’s 2026 Outlooks series covers Global Private Credit
Global Private Credit 2026 Outlook
Private credit’s expansion is set to continue in 2026 as global capital demand rises, and asset‑backed finance (ABF) becomes a main growth driver. While assets under management are projected to surpass $2 trillion next year and approach $4 trillion by 2030, the market’s composition is shifting rapidly from traditional corporate lending toward ABF, new asset pools, and broader regional participation across EMEA and APAC. Innovation remains central to meeting increasingly complex liquidity needs but also comes with risk. Limited regulatory guardrails, expanding retail participation, and growing interconnections with banks and insurers heighten the potential for stress transmission in a downturn.
Key Highlights
