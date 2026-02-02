Will Private Credit Maintain Its Momentum in 2026?

From Outlook to Action: Get More from Moody’s Research Assistant

Moody's Research Assistant is a GenAI platform designed to streamline access to Moody's data and research, offering faster insights across geographies and sectors.

Below are tailored sample prompts to help you explore the most pressing themes from the Private Credit Outlook 2026:

Prompt: “Summarize Moody’s recent research on private credit AUM growth projections through 2030 and identify the key drivers”

Why is this prompt important? Private credit AUM is set for explosive expansion—potentially nearing $4 trillion by 2030—driven by surging global financing needs, a structural shift toward asset‑backed lending, evolving regulatory frameworks that favor nonbank credit channels, and intensifying bank–private credit partnerships. Strong investor demand for higher-yielding, diversified exposures further accelerates this momentum, reinforcing private credit’s role as a core component of modern capital markets.

Why try this prompt? It captures the Moody's emphasis on long‑term AUM acceleration, highlights the structural and regulatory shifts reshaping the market, and reflects the strategic drivers—deal activity, ABF growth, bank collaboration, and investor appetite.

Prompt: “Summarize Moody’s views on forward‑flow agreements and the risks associated with indirect origination”

Why is this prompt important? Forward‑flow agreements are increasingly central for securing steady deal pipelines, but indirect origination heightens complexity, counterparty dependence, and liquidity risk.

Why try this prompt? It reflects Moody’s focus on structured deal flow, the growing role of asset‑backed channels, and the operational vulnerabilities introduced by multilayered origination networks.

Prompt: “What early‑warning indicators does Moody’s cite in BDC reporting that may signal asset quality deterioration?”

Why is this prompt important? Rising nonaccruals, shrinking asset‑coverage cushions, mounting realized and unrealized losses, and macro‑driven cash‑flow pressures all flag emerging BDC asset‑quality strain.

Why try this prompt? It reflects Moody’s emphasis on credit‑performance metrics, balance‑sheet cushions, and external economic pressures as leading signals of weakening portfolio health.

