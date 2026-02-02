Which Six Risks Could Shape Credit in 2026?

From Outlook to Action: Get More from Moody’s Research Assistant

Moody’s Research Assistant is a GenAI platform designed to streamline access to Moody’s data and research, offering faster insights across geographies and sectors. It helps you analyze trends around growth resilience, policy divergence, trade dynamics, refinancing risks, and more.

Below are tailored sample prompts to help you explore the most pressing themes from the Six Credit Risks Outlook 2026:

Prompt: “Compare the credit implications across Moody’s recent reports for the following shocks: geopolitical fractures, inflation re‑acceleration, AI equity correction, AI‑driven job losses, private credit contagion, and sovereign yield spikes. Organize by: sectors most exposed, rating pressure direction, and likely impact on default rates.”

Why is this prompt important? These shocks pressure credit through weakened earnings, tighter financing, sector‑specific stress, and elevated refinancing risk, widening rating pressure and pushing default risk higher.

Why try this prompt? It reflects Moody’s cross sector focus on macro shocks, funding market volatility, and earnings based stress as the core drivers of credit deterioration.

Prompt: “For European sovereigns rated Baa and below, summarize Moody’s views on how elevated geopolitical risk and higher defense spending could affect fiscal strength, debt metrics, and medium‑term ratings outlooks.”

Why is this prompt important? Heightened geopolitical risk and rising defense outlays strain fiscal space and debt affordability, increasing pressure on already leveraged Baa and below European sovereigns’ outlooks.

Why try this prompt? It captures Moody’s emphasis on fiscal space erosion, debt burden challenges, and the sensitivity of lower rated sovereigns to sustained geopolitical and spending pressures.

Prompt: “Summarize Moody’s recent views on US monetary policy credibility and its role in anchoring inflation expectations. How does Moody’s compare today’s environment with the 1970s/Volcker era in terms of risk to bond markets and credit conditions?”

Why is this prompt important? Moody’s warns that weakened Fed credibility could unanchor inflation expectations, elevating bond market volatility and tightening credit—echoing risks reminiscent of pre Volcker policy missteps.

Why try this prompt? It reflects Moody’s focus on credibility’s role in anchoring expectations, the market sensitivity to policy slippage, and historical parallels shaping today’s risk assessment.

For more prompt ideas and detailed guidance, you can also visit our Research Assistant prompting hub.