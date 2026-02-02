Which Six Risks Could Shape Credit in 2026?

Moody’s 2026 outlooks indicate that a stable 2026 could turn quickly. There are six potential scenarios that reveal where unexpected risks may challenge global credit markets.
Our latest installment in Moody’s 2026 Outlooks series covers these risks.
Six risks that could threaten credit in 2026 Outlook
Global growth is expected to remain subdued yet steady in 2026, with default rates likely easing. The credit environment, however, remains a vulnerable topic. It’s expected that even a moderate shock could reverse expected improvements. This outlook report explores six illustrative scenarios that show how geopolitical, economic, technological, and fiscal pressures could generate downside risks for credit markets.
Key Highlights:
1. Geopolitical fractures: Rising polarization and potential flashpoints could spark market repricing, funding stress, and higher risk premia.
2. Inflation fears reignite: A shift in Federal Reserve leadership or weakening price‑stability credibility could steepen yield curves and distort credit pricing.
3. AI‑driven equity correction: A downturn in AI‑exposed sectors—startups, semiconductors, data centers, and tech‑hub CRE—could tighten financing and slow growth.
4. AI productivity shock and layoffs: Rapid automation could lead to widespread white‑collar job losses, shrinking tax bases and raising fiscal and social pressures.
5. Private credit stress spreads: Asset‑quality deterioration and interconnected lending chains could transmit losses through insurers, banks, and hybrid funds.
6. Sovereign yield spike: Large refinancing needs and fiscal fragilities could push long‑term yields higher, tightening global financial conditions and weighing on growth.
