In many corporate environments, losses can end up logged as “bad debt” or “customer default.” Yet a meaningful share of those losses could be traced back to something else entirely: false trades, false counterparties, or buyers who were misrepresented from the outset.

By the time non‑payment happens, the exposure has already been approved, shipped, invoiced, and booked on the balance sheet. The root cause may be fraud, but the outcome is recorded as a credit loss.

“In trade credit, fraud doesn’t sit outside credit risk. It often masquerades as credit risk,” says Ted Datta, Moody’s head of industry practice. This idea captures why fraud deserves a place in everyday credit conversations, not just in specialist financial crime teams.

For trade credit teams, this distinction matters because if the underlying issue is trade integrity rather than buyer solvency, traditional credit signals can look deceptively normal right up until the moment they don’t.

Why this matters in day-to-day trade credit decisions

Trade credit professionals are typically assessed on a small set of practical outcomes:

Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) Bad debt and write‑offs Credit limit quality (limits that support sales while containing loss) Predictability of cash flow

Fraud can undermine all four of these things, often long before anyone labels the case as “fraud.” A fraudulent counterparty can inflate DSO by generating invoices that will never be paid. It can drive sudden write‑offs when the underlying transaction proves to be unsound. It can distort credit‑limit decisions by presenting financials or trading patterns that appear plausible on paper. And it can weaken cash‑flow forecasting, because payment behavior in fraud cases may break the usual credit curves teams rely on.

The key point is that trade credit losses driven by fraud often do not announce themselves as fraud at the start. They present as routine business: a new customer, a surge in demand, a request for higher limits, a slightly more complex shipping route, a new intermediary in the chain. And each piece can look explainable in isolation.

Where fraud can show up as credit risk in trade credit

1) The trade itself may not be real

It’s tempting to think that trade credit fraud is mainly about “bad buyers” who can’t pay. In practice, potentially damaging scenarios may begin earlier, i.e., the trade is fictitious, circular, or materially misdescribed.

This can include invoices raised for non‑existent transactions, circular trades that move paperwork rather than goods, or buyers named on invoices with no genuine commercial relationship to the seller.

In other cases, well‑known counterparties may be referenced (or impersonated) to create false comfort, so the transaction feels “safe” because the name is familiar.

From a credit perspective, the outcome looks like default. From a risk perspective, it may be trade‑based fraud. The difference matters because collections tactics that work for genuine distress (renegotiation, staged payments, revised terms) don’t fix a transaction that was never commercially sound in the first place.

2) Counterparty strength is misrepresented

Trade credit teams of course rely on information such as financial statements, payment histories, corporate registries, buyer references, and sometimes third‑party ratings. Fraud has the potential to contaminate these inputs.

Examples might include inflated turnover, temporary spikes driven by one‑off activity, hidden group structures, undisclosed related parties, or shell entities placed between operating businesses to blur responsibility. Sometimes the financials look healthy but are not supported by operational reality: headcount, assets, facilities, customer concentration, or geographic footprint may not match the revenue story.

None of this requires a credit team to become a forensic investigator. But it does suggest that credit assessment might improve when it looks beyond the single legal entity and asks: Who ultimately owns this business? How is it connected? Does the operating picture align with the financial picture?

3) Early defaults can be a key signal

Trade credit fraud might produce payment behavior that is “too fast to be normal.” Instead of a gradual deterioration typical of credit stress, teams may see non‑payment in the first or second cycle; rapid limit utilization followed by silence; payment patterns that change sharply, without the usual early negotiation signals.

These are not typical credit curves, so they could act as warning signs. Fraudsters will be trying to extract value quickly (goods shipped, services delivered, funds moved) before controls catch up. That means the earliest cycles may carry disproportionate risk.

Why traditional trade credit controls often miss this

In many organizations, teams are doing the right things but possibly doing them in silos. Financial analysis focuses on ability to pay. Credit insurance focuses on buyer ratings and policy terms. Accounts receivable (AR) reacts after invoices age. Fraud controls may sit with a fraud prevention team or a policy document or may not exist in a form tailored to trade credit. This means organizations may lack perspective on the wider context or a way to share fraud-related insights.

The issue is often not the absence of controls; it’s the lack of connection between them and visibility across teams. A signal that looks “odd” to AR might not feed into credit decisions quickly enough. A change in ownership might be captured in corporate registry data but doesn’t make it into a limit review. A sudden spike in order volume may be treated as commercial success rather than a reason to re‑check plausibility.

Fraud can thrive in gaps, especially gaps between a commercially attractive opportunity and the controls designed for slower‑moving, solvency‑based risk.

The practical overlap: questions that sit between fraud and credit

Some of the most useful questions may enquire beyond “Is this buyer risky?” To asking questions that test trade integrity and behavioral fit such as:

· Is this trade economically plausible? Do volumes, pricing, and routes make sense?

· Does the buyer’s behavior align with their size, sector, and footprint?

· Are there governance or ownership signals that raise concern?

· Is growth consistent with operational reality?

These questions don’t belong exclusively to a fraud function or a credit function. They sit in the overlap, which is where preventable losses might exist.

What “better” looks like for trade credit professionals

A strong trade credit approach typically has a few shared characteristics:

Earlier signals, not only ageing reports Ageing reports tell you what’s already happened. Earlier signals such as order pattern shifts, limit utilization speed, and unusual changes in payment behavior could help teams act before exposure concentrates. Looking beyond the buyer entity Understanding ownership, group structure, related parties, and connected counterparties adds context that basic entity‑level financials can miss. Anomaly flags before limits are fully utilized The goal is not to slow down legitimate sales; it’s to spot the cases where speed and volume are the risk signal. Treating unusual behavior as a risk indicator, not only a collections issue Collections is often where the story becomes visible, but the decision points may start earlier, for example in onboarding, limit setting, and change management.

Done well, this kind of approach has the potential to help reduce bad debt while keeping credit supportive of commercial growth.

A simple way to close the conversation

“If the trade isn’t real, the credit may never have been…” concludes Datta. It seems trade credit fraud may only become visible when it is already booked as a credit loss. Bringing fraud thinking into credit decisions is less about adding complexity, and more about connecting existing signals so trade integrity and buyer solvency are assessed together.

Bringing credit and fraud signals together

For trade credit professionals, the challenge is rarely a lack of data. It is how signals from across onboarding, credit assessment, monitoring, and collections are connected and interpreted in context. When information about ownership, corporate relationships, trading behavior, and payment patterns sits in separate places, fraud‑driven losses can surface only after they are already recorded as credit outcomes.

Moody’s supports trade credit teams by bringing together counterparty data, ownership and relationship insights, behavioral signals, and ongoing monitoring within a single risk context. This can help organizations to consider trade integrity and credit exposure side by side, making unusual activity easier to contextualize and supporting more informed credit decisions throughout the customer lifecycle.

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To explore how a more connected view of counterparties and trade activity can support trade credit decision‑making, learn more about Moody’s solutions for credit risk, third‑party risk, and anti-financial crime compliance.