7 indicators of shell company risk

The number of companies flagged for shell company behaviors actually dropped significantly after 2016, following the Panama Papers exposé. However, individual flags show shifting patterns, which can often be influenced by global events. Since 2022, for instance, jurisdictional risk flags have become more common, largely affected by increasing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Understanding and surfacing these trends of how individuals hide themselves and their illicit activities in shell companies is crucial for adapting risk analysis, as well as detecting, investigating, deterring, and reporting suspicious behavior.



Advancements made through Moody’s analysis and detection tool can help tackle the persistent use of shell companies. Simultaneously, there are various pieces of national legislation such as the US Corporate Transparency Act, the UK’s Companies House Register of Overseas Entities, and ATAD III in the EU, designed to create corporate transparency and prevent the misuse of shell companies to facilitate financial crime.



However, the scale of the task is made clear by the estimated $1.6 trillion laundered each year globally, showing the need for sustained efforts to stay ahead of evolving risks.