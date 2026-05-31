2026 North Atlantic hurricane season: What do the early forecasts suggest

With Exceedance 2026 soon upon us, June 1 sees us welcoming delegates from across the (re)insurance market and risk management space to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for three days of industry insights, in-depth workshops, insightful breakout sessions, and keynote addresses by industry leaders.

At the same time (and while we are in Florida), June 1 also marks the official start of the 2026 North Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June 1 to November 30, and with it, a renewed focus on what the coming months may bring for insurers, reinsurers, and risk professionals.

Ahead of the full Moody’s RMS™ Event Response Northern Hemisphere Tropical Cyclone Outlook report, due for publication later in June, this blog provides an early view of what forecasts are indicating for the North Atlantic in 2026, and what matters most at this stage.

At a glance: Below-average season expected

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting a below-normal hurricane season for the North Atlantic basin this year.

NOAA’s outlook predicts a 55% chance of a below-normal season, a 35% chance of a near-normal season, and only a 10% chance of an above-normal season.

The NWS is forecasting a total of 8–14 named storms, of which 3–6 are forecast to become hurricanes, and 1–3 are expected to be major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger). On average, the North Atlantic sees 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The published outlooks and forecasts from other meteorological agencies and groups are broadly in line with guidance issued by NOAA, calling for a below-average season, with some forecast ranges coming closer to average.

If NOAA’s forecast verifies, then the 2026 North Atlantic hurricane season would be the first below-normal season since 2015.

It is worth noting that climatologically, tropical cyclone activity in the North Atlantic Basin peaks between mid-August and late October. Most forecasting groups will issue a revised forecast in early August to reflect increased certainty in the meteorological and oceanic variables.

So, what are the major factors driving the forecasts this season?

Key driving factors: How strong will El Niño get?

The seasonal activity forecasts for 2026 reflect the combined influence of several key seasonal oceanic and atmospheric factors that typically influence intraseasonal hurricane activity in the North Atlantic, primarily the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and North Atlantic sea surface temperatures.

ENSO is a coupled ocean-atmosphere climate phenomenon characterized by periodic fluctuations in sea surface temperatures and sea level pressure gradients across the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Over a period of two to seven years, sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific transition between anomalously warm (El Niño) and anomalously cool (La Niña) phases. A large portion of the uncertainty associated with seasonal hurricane activity forecasts can be attributed to uncertainty around which ENSO phase will materialize during the peak months of the hurricane season.

For this year’s hurricane season, the key driver is the expected transition from an ENSO-neutral state to a potentially moderate or stronger El Niño phase.

ENSO-neutral conditions are currently present in the equatorial Pacific, with the El Niño warmer-than-average conditions expected to emerge in the coming months (82% chance in May to July) and continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter (December to February).

Of note, there is an 81% chance of a moderate or stronger El Niño by the peak months of the hurricane season (August to October).