Actuarial Modeling. Reimagined.

Faster actuarial execution. Smarter workflows. A managed cloud solution for AXIS.

Authors: David Fihrer, Senior Director – Customer Success, FIA, FCIA, ASA, Moody's; Stephen Carlin, Senior Director – Product Management, FIA, Moody's

Ask any chief actuary what prevents their team from delivering more value to the business, and the typical answer is a growing gap between what their actuarial teams are being asked to deliver and the operating model that supports their work.

Regulators want more scenarios. CFOs want faster closes. Business leaders want richer insights to support strategy. At the same time, actuarial models continue to grow both in size and complexity, driven by requirements such as IFRS 17, LDTI, principle-based reserving, and increasingly sophisticated risk assessments.

Yet many actuarial organizations continue to rely on operating models designed for a different era. Traditional infrastructure, disconnected workflows, and labor-intensive processes create friction, precisely when insurers need greater agility. And as demand continues to grow, this gap is becoming one of the biggest constraints on actuarial performance.

Imagine a quarter-end reporting cycle where actuarial teams no longer spend days provisioning capacity, monitoring overnight runs, or reconciling outputs across multiple environments. Instead, they begin each day with results ready for analysis, allowing them to focus on evaluating outcomes, advising the business, and supporting decisions rather than managing operational processes.

For many insurers, that shift would not simply improve efficiency. It would fundamentally change how their actuarial teams create value.

The real opportunity goes beyond faster compute

The industry conversation about actuarial modernization often starts and stops at compute. Larger machines, more cores, and faster runtimes certainly matter. But speed alone will not define the next generation of actuarial leaders. Future advantage will come from how quickly insurers can transform actuarial outputs into business decisions.

Tomorrow’s leading actuarial organizations will operate through connected workflows, embedded automation, and seamless integration across data, modeling, reporting, and analytics. Routine operational tasks will increasingly be automated. AI will help accelerate analysis and decision support. Actuaries will spend less time managing processes and more time applying their judgment, challenging assumptions, and advising the business.

As automation and AI become more prevalent, the differentiator will not be which organizations can run models faster. It will be which organizations can turn insights into action more quickly and with greater confidence.

That requires more than additional computing power. It requires a new actuarial operating model.

Introducing Moody's AXIS Cloud

This is the thinking behind Moody's AXIS™ Cloud, our new managed cloud platform for actuarial modeling and reporting.

AXIS Cloud builds on the AXIS modeling foundation that actuarial teams already know and trust. Our existing customers can carry their models and workflows onto AXIS Cloud without rebuilding anything. New customers gain access to the same trusted foundation from day one, with a faster path to production through our Moody’s onboarding playbook and implementation partner network.

The significant difference with AXIS Cloud is the new operating model that it enables:

Scalable actuarial execution to run larger, more complex workloads with more predictable performance during peak periods.

to run larger, more complex workloads with more predictable performance during peak periods. Automated production workflows that reduce manual data handling across routine processes.

that reduce manual data handling across routine processes. AI-readiness , starting today with AXIS Navigator and extending to a future fleet of governed agents, with actuaries in control of every decision.

, starting today with AXIS Navigator and extending to a future fleet of governed agents, with actuaries in control of every decision. Connected enterprise integration through APIs, so AXIS Cloud plugs into the tools and data environments insurers already use.

through APIs, so AXIS Cloud plugs into the tools and data environments insurers already use. Cloud operations managed by Moody’s , including platform, infrastructure, monitoring, patching, and upgrades.

, including platform, infrastructure, monitoring, patching, and upgrades. Embedded innovation delivered as continuous enhancements, so teams benefit from new capabilities as they land.

The business imperative of rewriting the actuarial playbook

In our discussions with insurers we meet around the world, one message is clear: actuarial teams spend too much time preparing data, reconciling results, and managing infrastructure rather than performing the analysis that drives business value. AXIS Cloud helps remove that burden, enabling actuaries to focus on higher-value work while continuing to use the processes and models they trust.

We see AXIS Cloud not as a finish line, but as a foundation. First, it provides insurers with a modern, cloud-native managed environment ready for AXIS today. Second, as AXIS Cloud evolves, users can evolve — adopting automation, achieving deeper integration, or implementing AI-assisted workflows into their strategies. This evolution opens the door to more connected and governed agentic workflows, and as AI automates routine activities, it allows actuaries to focus on judgment, insight, and decision-making.

With AXIS Cloud providing the foundation to connect actuarial workflows more closely across the wider Moody’s product and solution ecosystem, a move toward connected decision-making across the enterprise is also enabled.

We believe AXIS Cloud is the operating model shift the actuarial function has been waiting for, and all delivered without asking teams to rebuild what already works.

Turning actuarial capacity into business value

The insurers now pulling ahead are not the ones running the same actuarial playbook a little faster. They are the ones reimagining and rebuilding how actuarial work gets done, so their teams can close faster, model more scenarios, and turn analysis into decisions before the market moves.

It’s the right technology investment that can make this possible, and every reporting cycle spent on legacy infrastructure is a cycle your competitors are using to widen the gap.

AXIS Cloud is your path to that shift, and all without the disruption of rebuilding what already works. Your models, your workflows, and your team's expertise all carry forward, now running on a managed cloud platform built for the pace, scale, and AI-enabled future of actuarial work.

Ready to unlock more value from your actuarial operations? Connect with Moody's to begin your journey to AXIS Cloud.