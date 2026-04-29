Exceedance 2026: Your first look at new North Atlantic hurricane and North America earthquake models

It’s hard to believe that Moody’s Exceedance 2026 is just over one month away, taking place June 1-4 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As always, we are looking forward to welcoming hundreds of leaders from across the (re)insurance industry to Exceedance, for signature keynotes, more than 50 breakout sessions, in‑depth workshops, and interactive demos. This year’s theme, ‘Rewrite the Playbook,’ explores how risk doesn’t stand still; it moves, evolves, and demands that we evolve with it.

And we also recognize that progress doesn’t come from repeating old moves, but from reimagining how the game is played: anticipating what’s next, preparing before it happens, and acting with confidence when it does.

That shift will come to life at Exceedance, where some of the year’s most important conversations and developments take place. Our entire conference agenda is designed to challenge convention, rethink strategy, and turn insight into action as the risk landscape continues to change.

Embedded as a regular cornerstone of the Exceedance agenda are opportunities to learn more about Moody’s strategic vision and development roadmap for our global suite of catastrophe models, and this year is no exception, especially for our Americas region.

Our big news is that over the course of multiple Exceedance breakout sessions and workshops, we plan to share our development plans, scope, and timelines for two flagship Moody’s RMS™ models: North Atlantic Hurricane and North America Earthquake.

Below are a few supporting details to serve as the foundation for broader discussions at Exceedance 2026.

1. North Atlantic Hurricane is moving to High Definition

Undergoing a complete rebuild, the Moody’s RMS North Atlantic Hurricane Model suite will move to high-definition (HD). One key innovation is the integration of Moody’s RMS U.S. Inland Flood HD Model with the new hurricane model, providing a unified wind-and-flood solution for the market.

At Exceedance 2026, the North Atlantic Hurricane HD Model will be prominently featured, and attendees can learn via a breakout session and an accompanying two-hour workshop about the current developmental scope, rationale, and timelines for the entirety of the North Atlantic hurricane model domain, including:

The motivation and rationale for this update

New basin-wide track set for the Atlantic Basin

New approaches to hazard and vulnerability modeling, including a new Moody’s reference view of risk that reflects ‘current climate’ and the introduction of our dynamic vulnerability framework

Integration of hurricane and flood

Advancements in the Financial Model, including expanded support of sub-peril terms and conditions

We will also discuss the planned release strategy and how we will best prepare the market ahead of general availability and post-release, including change management, validation, and adoption workflows.

If you join us for these sessions, you will discover how these advancements improve model reliability, reduce uncertainty, and facilitate workflows; model advancements that are brought to the fore in conjunction with Moody’s Risk Data Lake, which brings native SQL analytics and AI-led model validation and portfolio management capabilities.

Our recently introduced Moody’s Enhanced Risk Data also helps insurers enrich secondary modifiers for their exposure, using vision models and aerial imagery, to help strengthen resilience and build on the already strong market confidence in our hurricane and flood solutions.

2. North America Earthquake is (also) moving to High Definition

With a complete rebuild of the North America Earthquake Model, the Moody’s model development team is also undertaking the move to high-definition (HD), including coverage for the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

And, Exceedance 2026 will offer a first look at new science on earthquake occurrence and hazard assessment, along with a reassessment of exposure vulnerability.

There will be sessions focused on the Moody's RMS North America Earthquake HD Model update, covering:

The motivation and rationale for the model update

Reimagining hazard modeling by incorporating the 2023 USGS National Seismic Hazard Model (NSHM)

Advancements in seismic vulnerability modeling

Next steps in model development and market communications

Human casualty modeling associated with earthquake risk

This comprehensive update will differentiate our model in the industry, delivering more robust, decision-ready insights, consistency, and usability.

Conclusion

Moody’s Exceedance 2026 is shaping up to be another unmissable content-rich conference for the (re)insurance market and risk management space.

For the opportunity to collaborate more closely with our Moody’s subject matter experts on these critical catastrophe model endeavors, if you’ve not already secured your Exceedance registration, click on this link to find out more.