Series Episode

Tackling forced labor risks

Forced labor remains a pressing challenge across global trade, often hidden deep in complex supply chains. As regulations tighten and scrutiny grows, businesses are rethinking how they achieve transparency and compliance.

In this episode, Amy Morgan, VP of Trade at Altana, joins our host, Alex Pillow, to explore how companies can tackle forced labor risks in their supply chains. Amy shares insights on regulatory shifts, operational challenges, and how technology is transforming the compliance landscape.

Highlights from their discussion include:

The challenge of detecting forced labor in modern supply chains

How laws and regulations are reshaping global trade practices

Lessons learned from real-world applications of AI in managing forced labor risk

How AI and data collaboration uncover hidden risks and support proactive compliance

What’s next for supply chain transparency and building resilience in global networks

Additional resources:

To learn more about Moody’s please visit our website or get in touch; we would love to hear from you.