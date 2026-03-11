Series Episode

De-risking content platforms

Content creation is expanding faster than ever, bringing new pressures on platforms to keep their spaces safe, trusted, and resilient. With technology reshaping the landscape, how can platforms protect both creators and consumers?

In this episode of Risk Reframed, host Alex Pillow is joined by Alison Boden, Executive Director at Free Speech Coalition, and Robert Evans, CEO and Co‑founder at FinTrail. Together, they unpack the evolving risks facing modern content platforms from mature content to mainstream creator ecosystems. They discuss why robust onboarding, identity verification, and financial partnership models are essential for safe, scalable digital platforms.

Key topics covered:

Why identity verification and onboarding controls are foundational for creator and consumer safety

How content moderation, consent verification, and AI‑driven risks (like deepfakes) are reshaping platform responsibilities

What financial institutions need to understand about partnering with content platforms

Emerging regulatory expectations, including age verification frameworks and global compliance trends

How platforms can future‑proof themselves with risk‑based approaches and strong financial partnerships

Additional resources:

