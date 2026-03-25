Series Episode

Innovation: All source, part 4

Technologies are evolving faster than ever, reshaping how governments, intelligence teams, and national security organizations operate in a world where technological advantage increasingly defines geopolitical influence.

In this fourth and final installment of our All Source miniseries, Megan Anderson, Executive Vice President at IQT and Jason Lee, Industry Practice Lead at Moody’s, join host Alex Pillow. Together, they trace the evolution of government technology adoption, the challenges of integrating commercial innovation, and the opportunities created by AI and emerging tech across the national security landscape.

Their discussion breaks down:

Promises and challenges of agentic AI for investigations, mission support, and large‑scale data processing

Evaluating and integrating commercial innovation into complex public‑sector environments

Cross‑sector collaboration to accelerate the development and adoption of new capabilities

Global trends and international innovation ecosystems and how they influence national‑level strategy

Ethical AI considerations, including privacy boundaries, safeguards, and the importance of human oversight

Additional resources:

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