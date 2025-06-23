AML in 2025: How are AI, real-time monitoring, and global regulation are transforming compliance?

Regulators worldwide are continuously reviewing and strengthening AML frameworks to keep pace with evolving threats as well as new technologies. International bodies like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) work towards greater alignment of AML standards and improved information sharing. And the Anti-Money Laundering Authority Regulation (AMLAR) in the European Union marks a step-change in cross-border cooperation and harmonization of AML standards in the bloc.



Other regulatory developments globally include:

Real-time sanctions screening and enhanced monitoring of politically exposed persons (PEPs), driven by geopolitical tensions.

and enhanced monitoring of politically exposed persons (PEPs), driven by geopolitical tensions. Centralized beneficial ownership registries and stricter due diligence requirements to close loopholes exploited by bad actors.

and stricter due diligence requirements to close loopholes exploited by bad actors. Tighter oversight of crypto and DeFi platforms, with regulators in the EU, US, and Asia-Pacific requiring robust KYC and transaction monitoring.



In an evolving landscape, AML activities need to continue to be agile, data-driven, and coordinated. Risk leaders are increasingly turning to AI and advanced analytics to meet this need to stay ahead of criminals while meeting regulatory expectations.