AML programs often require teams to review high volumes of alerts and potential matches. AI and machine learning techniques can support name matching and screening workflows by improving how potential matches are identified and prioritized, with the aim of reducing false positives and speeding triage.



Moody’s solutions can be used to support all or specific parts of your AML workflow, depending on how teams operate today. Some organizations may apply AI assisted screening within established, end to end workflows, while others use it selectively to support particular activities such as initial screening, alert prioritization, or case review.



We are happy to meet you wherever you are on your journey of AML automation.