The use of AI is not necessarily the risk, but how well the underlying data that supports the model is governed. Basel Committee implementation updates* continue to highlight challenges such as weaknesses in governance, gaps in data lineage, cross-border constraints, and the use of new technology alongside compensating controls. In an environment where AI systems are more widely used to support decision-making, these challenges could become more pronounced.



Common areas of risk include:

Unclear control boundaries

Where roles, responsibilities, and escalation paths are not well defined, automated processes may operate outside intended limits.

Where roles, responsibilities, and escalation paths are not well defined, automated processes may operate outside intended limits. Hidden dependencies

Issues in a single data source, definition, or reference table can affect multiple downstream outputs if dependencies are not transparent.

Issues in a single data source, definition, or reference table can affect multiple downstream outputs if dependencies are not transparent. Inconsistent data views

Outputs may appear aligned at an enterprise level but rely on differing definitions or incomplete data sets.

Outputs may appear aligned at an enterprise level but rely on differing definitions or incomplete data sets. Fragmented optimisation

Individual teams may improve local processes without maintaining consistency, comparability, or oversight across the organization.

Individual teams may improve local processes without maintaining consistency, comparability, or oversight across the organization. Cross-border and regulatory constraints

Data sharing and aggregation may be limited by legal, privacy, or localization requirements, affecting the ability to form a complete view.

Taken together, these factors might weaken overall consistency in risk management, as issues could scale across systems, even where individual outputs appear reliable.