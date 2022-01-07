Drivers of risk trends in modern slavery and human trafficking

According to the Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking (FAST) initiative, when regulators include questions on the presence of human trafficking indicators, reporting increases by 1,000% — which suggests significant under-reporting.



Lack of visibility and being ‘disconnected’ keep human trafficking a hidden, under-reported crime. Other factors may include:

Urbanization - Rural regions generally face more economic and educational inequality, and gender-based violence, which exacerbate human trafficking.

Media outlets - In countries with few media outlets, issues deemed to have a lower priority are reported less.

Literacy - A population's literacy ratio can bias reporting towards the concerns of privileged, literate communities and obfuscate issues of marginalized groups.

Internet access - Limited internet access often excludes the majority in reported risk narratives.

Censorship - Government ownership or domination of journalism and media can render invisible risks that could reflect unfavorably upon the government.

Whether trends are driven by new legislation or better reporting - modern slavery-related events and risk-relevant information is compiled in Grid– our database of high-risk individuals and organizations. It includes over 14 million profiles, sanctions lists, daily ingested adverse media coverage and over 2 million PEPs. Inherent risks and offenses are tagged with one of 49 risk codes, including a code for human trafficking (TRF). In our database, TRF encompasses a multitude of offenses each part of the larger modern slavery typologies.



