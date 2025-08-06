eBook: Failure to Prevent Fraud offence – What it might mean for your business

With the UK’s new Failure to Prevent Fraud (FTPF) offence taking effect on 1 September 2025, organizations face a shift in corporate accountability, which needs careful consideration.



This eBook from Moody’s explores the implications of the offence, under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, and what it could mean for compliance strategies, risk management, and board-level decision-making.



Read about:

What qualifies as “reasonable procedures” under the new law, and how they can be tailored for an organisation’s specific risks and operations

Why businesses outside the UK may need to take notice to manage exposure to cross-border fraud

How fraud risk can be better understood with modern due diligence techniques, including AI-powered screening and continuous third-party risk monitoring

Whether you are based in the UK or beyond, this guide could help you prepare for this change and the future of fraud prevention.