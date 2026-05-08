EU AML Regulatory Alignment | Addressing the New EU Customer Due Diligence Standards (2026–2027)

The European Union’s revised anti‑money laundering framework marks a significant shift in how customer due diligence (CDD), beneficial ownership, and ongoing monitoring are approached across member states.



With the introduction of a single AML rulebook (AMLR), the creation of the Anti‑Money Laundering Authority (AMLA), and expanded regulatory technical standards (RTS), organizations face new expectations around consistency, documentation, and data governance.



This paper examines what is changing between now and 2027, including updated requirements for entity verification, beneficial ownership assessment, politically exposed person (PEP) identification, and more continuous, risk‑based CDD.



It also explores how firms are adapting operating models, data sourcing strategies, and auditability practices during the transition period, as national supervisors begin applying emerging RTS expectations alongside existing frameworks.



Designed for compliance, risk, and operational teams, the paper provides insight into how organizations may assess readiness, manage cross‑border complexity, and align internal processes with the evolving EU AML regulatory landscape.



Please download your copy of the paper today and get in touch with the team at Moody's if you have any questions.