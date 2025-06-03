From awareness to advantage: how cognitive preparedness can nullify national security threats

A better understanding of an adversary, and the threat posed, can be built across three interconnected dimensions:



Step one: building situational awareness



It begins with situational awareness. This is the process of collecting and exploiting intelligence regarding an adversary’s posturing, strength, disposition, its key partnerships, and the influence of non-governmental organizations within its sphere. Achieving this requires highly curated, verified, and mission-relevant data—Moody’s leverages hundreds of analysts constantly refining data rather than relying on scraping technologies. This means decision-makers are equipped with reliable insights that support rapid and consistent decision-making across interconnected domains.



Step two: Enhancing situational understanding



In this second phase, awareness is further augmented by building an understanding of the adversary’s vision, operational culture, and methods. This step requires looking beyond surface-level data to make sense of the threat landscape and having an understanding of how the adversary thinks.



Step three: Gaining a cognitive advantage



The final step is transforming situational awareness and understanding into a decisive cognitive advantage. This involves not only deeper insights but also operational agility—making timely and strategic decisions faster than adversaries.



In today’s interconnected battlespace, cognitive advantage must extend across all domains: land, air, sea, cyber, space, and information. Both NATO’s Command and Control (C2) framework and the US’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative emphasize the need for seamless synchronization across these domains. By integrating cognitive superiority into these environments, decision-makers can out-think and out-act adversaries in increasingly complex operational landscapes.