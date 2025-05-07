Know Your Customer (KYC) is the process that businesses, including regulated entities like banks and other financial institutions, follow to verify the identity of their customers, assess their risk profile, and monitor them on an ongoing basis.



Organizations globally have been operating KYC processes for many years but growing fraud threats, anti-financial crime legislation, and sanctions regimes heighten the need for a view of risk that's "always on." In a risk-prone world with a changing regulatory landscape organizations are faced with the requirement to constantly refresh their KYC risk insights.



Traditional KYC approaches, with risk assessment and due diligence at onboarding followed by periodic reviews, have now, in many cases, become outmoded. Material risk factors associated with clients can change overnight and can't be left to surface anywhere from between 1 and 5 years (the timeframe traditionally set for periodic KYC reviews). The responsibilities of businesses and their compliance teams to understand and manage risk exposure, as well as to comply with laws, requires continual attention.



Financial institutions, global corporations, asset managers and lawyers, crypto wallets and technology providers, wealth managers and challenger banks are all aware of their responsibilities when it comes to anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and sanctions compliance. To most effectively manage compliance activity and understand risks across a counterparty network, organizations benefit from an up-to-date, accurate picture of where their greatest exposure lies across a customer base at any given time.