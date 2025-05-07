Request a demo
Blog

The journey to perpetual KYC and ongoing customer due diligence

Know Your Customer (KYC) is the process that businesses, including regulated entities like banks and other financial institutions, follow to verify the identity of their customers, assess their risk profile, and monitor them on an ongoing basis.

Organizations globally have been operating KYC processes for many years but growing fraud threats, anti-financial crime legislation, and sanctions regimes heighten the need for a view of risk that's "always on." In a risk-prone world with a changing regulatory landscape organizations are faced with the requirement to constantly refresh their KYC risk insights.

Traditional KYC approaches, with risk assessment and due diligence at onboarding followed by periodic reviews, have now, in many cases, become outmoded. Material risk factors associated with clients can change overnight and can't be left to surface anywhere from between 1 and 5 years (the timeframe traditionally set for periodic KYC reviews). The responsibilities of businesses and their compliance teams to understand and manage risk exposure, as well as to comply with laws, requires continual attention.

Financial institutions, global corporations, asset managers and lawyers, crypto wallets and technology providers, wealth managers and challenger banks are all aware of their responsibilities when it comes to anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and sanctions compliance. To most effectively manage compliance activity and understand risks across a counterparty network, organizations benefit from an up-to-date, accurate picture of where their greatest exposure lies across a customer base at any given time.

Perpetual KYC vs traditional KYC reviews

Periodic reviews that assess risk levels and look at changes associated with an entity's profile every one-, three-, or five-years can fall short. Identifying event-driven changes to a customer's risk profile is crucial to mitigating risks and complying with laws. For example: changes to sanctions lists; the outcome of an election; even a change of address could each alter a risk profile overnight. These changes are significant enough to require risk and compliance teams to take action - perhaps in terms of beginning enhanced due diligence or even off-boarding a client.

This is where the advantages of perpetual KYC (pKYC) begin. pKYC is a data-driven approach to risk monitoring that takes place on a continual basis, using risk-relevant data that is updated in near real-time. 

pKYC is the practice of maintaining accurate customer or other third party records through an automated, integrated workflow of data checks that are always on. Monitoring global datasets, risk triggers or signals can be filtered and shared at enterprise level, highlighting where teams would be best to focus their attention.

A case for pKYC and AI-led compliance solutions

  • Financial Institutions can enhance customer onboarding by automating real-time data checks and maintaining up-to-date customer records. This would enable them to respond more swiftly to changes in customer information, thereby improving compliance and reducing the risk of financial crime.
  • Multinational Corporations can integrate pKYC into workflows to continuously monitor customer and supplier risk profiles. This enables them to take a risk-based approach and make informed decisions based on current data, while delivering operational efficiency.

In the evolving landscape of risk management, AI-led solutions and a unified approach can significantly enhance the effectiveness of pKYC processes. Here are some practical examples and insights on how these technologies can support pKYC:

  • AI-led solutions for pKYC: AI-driven technologies can help automate and streamline various aspects of the perpetual KYC process, making it more efficient. For instance, AI can be used to automate filtering on name-matching helping to reduce false positives and identify the relevant entity who may be associated with a material change. 
  • Unified approach to risk management: A unified approach to risk management involves integrating AI-driven decisioning into risk-related processes – like onboarding or sanctions compliance. Key datasets feed automated workflows with AI-driven analytic via a single platform. This approach then offers holistic risk intelligence that can be shared across an organization to enhance decision making.

By leveraging AI-led solutions and adopting a unified approach to risk management, organizations have the power to adopt a pKYC approach and significantly enhance efficiency across their risk management and compliance activities.

4 takeaways for the journey to pKYC

There is an increasing range of real-time data, automation, and AI-enabled technology available to help businesses understand risk and escalate issues, so decisions can be made with greater confidence at onboarding and throughout the lifecycle of a relationship.

Implementing pKYC empowers companies to have a more agile and instant response to potential risks across their counterparty network. The process of perpetual KYC (pKYC) removes the need to look at risks associated with individuals or entities at a single point in time. Instead, customer and counterparty risk profiles can be maintained in near real-time, removing the need for periodic reviews.

  1. Enhanced risk management: pKYC allows for more agile and instant responses to potential risks, removing the need for periodic reviews and enabling confident decision-making.
  2. Limitations of periodic reviews: Periodic reviews every one, three, or five years can fall short. Event-driven changes, such as sanctions list updates or negative news, can dramatically alter a risk profile overnight.
  3. Advantages of pKYC: pKYC is a data-driven approach to risk monitoring that occurs continuously with near real-time data updates. It involves maintaining accurate customer or third-party records through automated, integrated workflows fed by global, curated datasets.
  4. Practical implementations: Businesses can integrate real-time data checks and streamline continuous risk monitoring with the use of AI-led solutions

Adopting a pKYC approach allows for more agile responses to a world of changing risk factors.

