First, let's validate the pain you may feel every day. The current state of financial crime operations is incredibly resource-intensive and inefficient. Fenergo's Financial Crime Industry Trends 2025 report puts numbers to this:

Financial institutions (FI) are spending an average of $72.9 million annually on KYC/AML operations.

on KYC/AML operations. The average FI employs 642 full-time employees just for these processes.

just for these processes. Despite this investment, inefficiency is rampant. 70% of FIs lost a client in the last year due to slow and clunky onboarding.

This data highglights what investigators know instinctively: a massive amount of human effort is being spent on repetitive, manual tasks that create friction, frustrate clients, and burn out skilled analysts. Redeploying these analysts to more interesting works, empowers them to do the work they and their company values, while also spending less time on monotonous tasks, which are important but not why investigators do this type of work.



“The reality is that financial crime teams are overwhelmed not by complexity, but by volume. Highly skilled investigators are spending the majority of their time on repetitive, manual tasks that add friction but little value. This isn’t sustainable. To truly tackle financial crime, institutions need to shift from labor-intensive processes to intelligent, automated workflows that free up human expertise for the decisions that matter most.” adds Tracy Moore, Director of Thought Leadership at Fenergo.