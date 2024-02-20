Sanctions compliance and sanctions evasion – Increased enforcement and evolving tactics

The 2022 invasion of Ukraine caused an 816% jump in Russian sanctions, leading to more than 17,000 risk events recorded in Moody’s Grid database that year. And with the ongoing war, more sanctions were expected in 2023, and more sanctions came. This growth trend was observed in Grid last year, with Russian sanctions events equating to more than 14,000 risk events, just slightly lower than the previous year.



Two distinct trends are emerging: 1) Russia's persistent evasion tactics via third-party countries; and 2) the 13th European Union sanctions package aimed at curbing these tactics.



The 13th package proposes designating entities from India and China, but also Türkiye, Thailand, Serbia, and Kazakhstan who may be contributing to Russia's arsenal by supplying critical equipment, such as electronics and microchips used to bolster military capabilities.



Despite concerted efforts between the US, EU, and their allies, circumvention of sanctions continues. This evasion can involve complicit financial intermediaries and those unaware of their involvement. Being unaware does not absolve a financial institution from culpability, as strict liability principles dictate accountability. Regulators retain the authority to levy fines without necessitating proof of awareness or deliberate violation.



Nicola Passariello, Industry Practice Lead – Financial Crime Compliance & Third-Party Risk Director for Southern Europe & Africa, observed: “The lack of oversight by financial intermediaries could be explained by the prevalence of Russia sourcing components from Western countries through outsourced production channels, particularly in regions with lax export controls. Consider the scenario of a prominent US tech company, whose global supply chain extends beyond domestic borders, including manufacturing operations in Asia. The re-export of US items to denied entities is prohibited as well as the export of critical items without a proper licence. Recognizing this vulnerability, the US Treasury has issued warnings to foreign financial institutions (E.O. 14114) potentially involved in financing or facilitating transactions related to critical components feeding Russia's military apparatus. Failure to address these concerns could result in severe repercussions, including exclusion from the US financial system.”