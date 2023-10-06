Six steps to more effective PEPs screening

Once PEPs have been identified they should be subject to enhanced due diligence to properly assess risk and decide on any subsequent action. To establish this picture of risk, we recommend automated risk rating using this criteria:

Event risk: Sanctions, adverse media, watchlists

Sanctions, adverse media, watchlists Country risk: Indices to assess corruption etc

Indices to assess corruption etc PEP level: seniority of status

seniority of status PEP position: sector and job role

Once the PEP or PEP by association’s risk rating has been created, you can plan how and when to monitor ongoing risk. This could be using period reviews at one-, three-, and five-year intervals, or it could be through a process of perpetual KYC.