Compliance professionals should play an active role in enabling and facilitating the expansion and development of a business. In episode 57 of KYC Decoded, AML professional, Erika Postel, emphasizes the importance of compliance professionals being involved early in the process of business expansion. By embedding a risk-based approach and collaborating with business partners, compliance professionals can help organizations navigate regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and ensure that new initiatives align with legal and ethical standards.



It's important to note, compliance professionals can provide valuable insights into regulatory requirements, helping businesses avoid costly delays and penalties. By proactively engaging with regulators and stakeholders, they can support business growth initiatives and ensure they are compliant with laws and regulations. This proactive approach minimizes risks and enhances the reputation and credibility of an organization.



Compliance – not always traditionally viewed as an ally in business growth – can provide support by aligning compliance practices with strategic business goals, developing policy and risk appetite in alignment with the organization, fostering collaboration between different departments, and staying informed about regulatory changes to support sustainable growth and success. Compliance professionals play a crucial role in ensuring businesses expand responsibly , maintaining integrity and ethical standards while not always saying “no” to new opportunities.