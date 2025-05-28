Despite FATF’s guidance, jurisdictions differ on what type of UBO information must be collected and how UBOs should be defined. So how do laws around UBO disclosure vary between jurisdictions?



UK



In the United Kingdom, there are beneficial ownership registers for companies, properties, land, and trusts. In February 2022, the UK Government sought to increase the accuracy of some of these registers, and in March 2022 introduced new legislation concerning overseas entities owning property in the UK. According to the UK Government, “The new Register of Overseas Entities is held by Companies House and requires overseas entities that own land or property in the UK to declare their beneficial owners and/or managing officers. There will be severe sanctions for those who do not comply, including restrictions on buying, selling, transferring, leasing, or charging their land or property in the UK.” A non-public register for the UBOs of trusts was also introduced in the UK in 2017 and plans to expand this were proposed last year.



In March 2024, key changes were proposed to the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) to create greater transparency around the incorporation of legal entities in the UK. Among the new requirements are enhanced powers for Companies House to challenge submitted information if incorrect, and to request electronic verification checks for persons of significant control, directors, and other relevant parties.



EU



The 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (6MLD) standardizes UBO definitions across the European Union, which covers both ownership and control.



The EU definition of a UBO includes an individual with more than 25% ownership or voting rights, or other ownership interests, whether directly or indirectly. Indirect ownership needs to be calculated through the full ownership chain. The 25% standard applies broadly; however, for certain high-risk sectors, Member States may impose lower UBO thresholds—down to a minimum of 15%—provided they receive approval from the European Commission.



What constitutes “control” includes rights to appoint/remove board members, veto rights, and influence via agreements or family ties.



Member States are required to have public company beneficial ownership registers. Rules applying to UBOs must be implemented by 10 July 2026, and Member States have 2 years to align national registers and access procedures. The registers must include personal details (name, DOB, nationality, residence); nature and extent of ownership/control; full ownership structure. Public access to these registers is allowed based on legitimate interest (e.g., NGOs, journalists, AML/CFT providers).



US



The US Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) was enacted to enhance corporate ownership transparency and combat illicit activities. Its goal was to prevent the misuse of corporations and limited liability companies for criminal purposes—such as money laundering, fraud, and the financing of terrorism—by mandating that companies report their beneficial owners to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).



In September 2022, FinCEN finalized a rule under the CTA requiring many business entities to report beneficial ownership information (BOI), thereby increasing visibility into company ownership and control structures.



In March 2025, FinCEN issued an interim final rule that significantly altered the CTA’s implementation. This new rule eliminates BOI reporting obligations and enforcement actions for entities formed under U.S. state or tribal laws, as well as for U.S. persons identified as beneficial owners. The revised rule narrows the definition of a “reporting company” to include only foreign entities registered to do business in the U.S., thereby exempting all U.S.-formed entities and their beneficial owners from BOI reporting requirements.



Asia



Australia is currently considering reforms to its UBO disclosure regime to improve corporate transparency and align with international standards, such as those set by the FATF. The proposed changes include establishing a publicly accessible, government-run central register of beneficial ownership, expanding disclosure requirements to cover unlisted companies, certain trusts, and entities with significant control, and introducing risk-based compliance measures. The reforms also propose enhanced enforcement powers for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and privacy protections for vulnerable individuals, aiming to balance transparency with personal safety.



Singapore-registered companies have been required to maintain a Register of Registrable Controllers (RORC) since 2017. The RORC must also be filed with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), who may share RORC information with law enforcement agencies upon request.



The Companies Commission of Malaysia has issued updated guidelines on beneficial ownership reporting requirements and amended its Companies Act to improve corporate transparency.



Similarly, China established a national UBO registry with filing and reporting obligations as part of overall AML/CTF revisions with effect from November 1, 2024.