What is customer due diligence?

‍There are different ways to go about conducting customer due diligence. Some companies rely on manual methods but the downside to this is they are time-consuming and prone to human error - plus it can be a sub-optimal experience for the customer. Manual CDD can cause onboarding to be slow and inconvenient, and it can cause failures in risk monitoring later in the lifecycle. Additionally, manual KYC processes are costly, as businesses must invest in staff to manually verify customer information and add to the compliance team as the business grows.



It's best practice to use automation to create smoother, more seamless CDD processes, which minimize errors and maximize efficiency. Automated KYC can be used to gather customer data from trusted sources, bringing results back into one platform to create a 360-degree view of customer information and to maintain a risk profile. This is a more accurate and consistent way of performing CDD, which avoids human error and creates better experiences for customers. Additionally, automation helps speed up KYC processes, increasing efficiency, and ensuring economies of scale i.e., if a business wants to onboard more customers, they don’t have to employ more compliance staff to do it.



When onboarding and monitoring corporate customers, digital KYC solutions help simplify the process of understanding a corporate structure, identifying UBOs, and screening through EDD. Integrated data checks take place, with documentation and decisions stored in one place. Reports on decisions are available to share and can be presented to internal stakeholders or auditors.



While automation is powerful in a CDD process, it is important to bring compliance professionals in where they add value for judgement, analysis, and decision-making. There are scenarios and nuances associated with risk analysis that automation alone can’t handle. Compliance professionals are irreplaceable when it comes to the “sniff test” for example - when an experienced professional senses something doesn’t seem right, they probably know best.