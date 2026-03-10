FATF mutual evaluation, UK

The joint NCA/FCA “system priorities”, published in July 2025, provide a clear view of the areas where UK financial crime risks are evolving most rapidly. The priorities highlight the following areas:

Cash-based laundering and high-risk cash-intensive sectors

Widespread exploitation of money mules and authorized push payment (APP) fraud

Abuse of UK corporate structures and professional enablers

Overseas-based fraud and organized crime groups targeting UK victims

Terrorist financing, sanctions evasion, and crypto asset misuse

Underneath those headings lies a pattern of rapid transformation. Criminals can blend faster payments, online platforms, complex cross-border structures, and crypto assets to move funds.



Supervisors now classify around 9% of supervised firms as high-risk and a third as medium-risk, according to HM Treasury. To respond, they are making greater use of intelligence-led interventions, including targeted “days of action”, which are coordinated, time-limited supervisory operations in which regulators and law enforcement carry out focused visits and checks across higher risk sectors, such as money service businesses, to identify weaknesses, share intelligence and disrupt financial crime.



This dynamic threat environment is what FATF’s new, outcome-driven methodology is seemingly designed to probe: does the UK understand where risk is moving? And can it prove that its interventions are having an impact?