FATF mutual evaluation, UK

As the UK approaches its next FATF mutual evaluation in 2027, the pressure on its anti-money laundering (AML) regime is intensifying. Billions are spent each year in the UK on supervision with hundreds of firms refused entry to the financial system following due diligence, yet an estimated £100 billion is still laundered annually. Against that backdrop, the upcoming FATF mutual evaluation is likely to consider how effectively the UK’s anti‑financial crime framework operates in practice.
FATF’s updated methodology, reinforced at the February 2026 plenary, appears to have shifted from “do you have the rules?” to “can you show they work.”
The new round of evaluations introduces time-bound roadmaps of key recommended actions and expects countries to evidence meaningful progress within three years, not over a decade-long cycle.
With mutual evaluation reports for countries like Austria, Italy, and Singapore adopted under this framework, the UK may reasonably anticipate it will be judged against a higher bar than in its last review.
This change matters because of the scale of financial crime threats in the UK. The National Crime Agency (NCA) in July 2025 estimated that more than £100 billion is laundered through or within the UK each year, driven by the illegal drug trade, fraud, human trafficking, and other organized crime.
When FATF examiners arrive in the UK, they may ask how much of that risk is really being reduced by the UK’s controls, intelligence, and enforcement, and how quickly.
HM Treasury’s 2024–25 anti‑money laundering (AML) and counter‑terrorist financing (CTF) supervision report highlights the scale and intensity of the UK’s supervisory framework. In 2024–25, supervisors spent approximately £57 million on AML/CTF activities, up from around £46 million the previous year, and employed nearly 700 full‑time staff dedicated to AML/CTF supervision across the main supervisory bodies. Around 8% of supervised firms underwent onsite or desk‑based reviews, while 925 applications for AML supervision were declined from almost 13,000 submissions, reflecting a more selective and risk‑based approach to market entry.
This approach is reinforced by the Financial Conduct Authority's 2025–2030 strategy, which places the prevention of financial crime at the center of its mandate and explicitly links AML effectiveness to the use of data and technology, and the maintenance of market integrity.
Looking ahead into 2026, enforcement patterns seem to indicate a shift towards fewer but more targeted supervisory and investigative actions, with a particular focus on systems and controls, market abuse, and fraud.
The joint NCA/FCA “system priorities”, published in July 2025, provide a clear view of the areas where UK financial crime risks are evolving most rapidly. The priorities highlight the following areas:
Underneath those headings lies a pattern of rapid transformation. Criminals can blend faster payments, online platforms, complex cross-border structures, and crypto assets to move funds.
Supervisors now classify around 9% of supervised firms as high-risk and a third as medium-risk, according to HM Treasury. To respond, they are making greater use of intelligence-led interventions, including targeted “days of action”, which are coordinated, time-limited supervisory operations in which regulators and law enforcement carry out focused visits and checks across higher risk sectors, such as money service businesses, to identify weaknesses, share intelligence and disrupt financial crime.
This dynamic threat environment is what FATF’s new, outcome-driven methodology is seemingly designed to probe: does the UK understand where risk is moving? And can it prove that its interventions are having an impact?
Against this backdrop of financial crime risk and risk management, the JMLSG guidance remains an important anchor for what proportionate, risk-based AML should look like in the UK.
Recent revisions to guidance, which were subject to consultation in late 2025 and finalized in early 2026, strengthened expectations around:
At the same time, standards and publications from the FMSB are increasingly used as a reference point by firms operating in wholesale markets, particularly when managing model risk and deploying advanced surveillance, analytics and AI‑driven tools for financial crime detection.
Taken together, these developments point to a shared understanding of what appropriate market standards looks like; one that is significantly more data‑intensive, governance‑focused, and model‑aware than in previous FATF evaluation cycles.
Across sectors, the strategic message is clear: when FATF assesses the UK, firms will be expected to present a coherent risk narrative supported by data, outcomes and governance, not simply a set of policies.
1. Banks and large financial institutions (FIs)
2. Nonbank FIs (asset managers, insurers, brokers)
3. FinTech and payments
4. Crypto asset firms
5. Hyperscalers and critical third parties
The UK enters this FATF evaluation cycle with greater supervisory capacity, clearer priorities, and a more detailed understanding of risk, following the National Crime Agency’s confirmation of 11 system priorities in July 2025.
In that context, obligated entities who can link their data, governance, and outcomes to the national risk narrative may be better positioned for the evaluation. They may also be better equipped to partner in addressing the scale of financial crime that FATF has placed under heightened scrutiny over the next three-year cycle.
