We invite you to watch these documentaries and if they raise any questions for you, please get in touch anytime – we would love to hear from you.
Welcome to Moody’s story of The Infinite Game told through a documentary series that spotlights why financial crime countermeasures can never become “set and forget” activities. Each of the three 10-minute episodes highlights the scale of the challenge posed by sophisticated criminal tactics that are carefully designed to grow illegal profits.
Told using real-life events and narrated by leading experts, the series starts by illustrating how complex organized crime networks operate. It goes on to reveal how threats pervade all areas of business, society, and the global economy. Finally, it sheds light on the work Moody’s does to help customers navigate this world of exponential risk.
How do criminal players operate? What are their tactics and strategies? And just how wide does their network spread? The answer to these questions is told through episode one of The Infinite Game.
Geoff White, investigative journalist, illustrates the intricacies and intellect of financial crime networks through the fascinating story of the Bangladesh bank heist. Moody’s Danielle Ferry underscores how vulnerabilities in the system are exploited to create challenges for our customers. Finally, author, Oliver Bullough punctuates the story of these ever-evolving adversaries who perpetrate their globally pervasive crimes to win ground because the stakes are so high.
Organized crime impacts everyone; all areas of society; and the world’s economies. The hidden cost of financial crime is revealed through the exploitation of people and legitimate businesses in this episode of The Infinite Game.
Professor Zoe Trodd, The Rights Lab, provides chilling insights into the breadth and depth of modern slavery today. Art Prapha, The Freedom Fund, draws attention to the issue of forced labor and how it infiltrates global supply chains. While Moody’s Katherine Conroy and Rich Graham provide perspectives on the complexity of third-party risk management, the process needed to identify hidden threats to businesses and individuals globally.
While the infinite game has no end, episode three looks at how criminals are blocked from achieving the ultimate win. Moody’s experts take the lead on how we understand exponential risk and how to think about risk with a new mindset.
Rich Graham looks at the holistic view needed to thwart bad actors; address crimes such as forced labor in the supply chain; and control threats to legitimate businesses. Katherine Conroy talks about how our customers leverage knowledge from the past, present, and future to understand risk and face it with confidence. Danielle Ferry and Humd Munawar explain how we help customers answer three key questions:
While Keith Berry and Alex Pillow share how technical innovations, such as AI, grounded in powerful global data, provide the insight needed to manage exponential risk – the future to outthinking and outperforming adversaries in the infinite game.
Please get in touch if we can help you win ground in the constantly evolving global battle with financial crime.
Moody’s is transforming compliance and third-party risk management. Integrating award-winning data, workflow automation, and AI-driven solutions, we are creating a world where risk is understood so decisions can be made with confidence.
With innovative technology and industry expertise, Moody’s automates perpetual monitoring of counterparty risk across global networks in near real-time. We work with customers to shape their know your customer (KYC), anti-financial crime, risk, and compliance programs around their risk appetite, operational needs, and strategic goals.
We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.