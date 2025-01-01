While the infinite game has no end, episode three looks at how criminals are blocked from achieving the ultimate win. Moody’s experts take the lead on how we understand exponential risk and how to think about risk with a new mindset.



Rich Graham looks at the holistic view needed to thwart bad actors; address crimes such as forced labor in the supply chain; and control threats to legitimate businesses. Katherine Conroy talks about how our customers leverage knowledge from the past, present, and future to understand risk and face it with confidence. Danielle Ferry and Humd Munawar explain how we help customers answer three key questions:

Who am I doing business with?

What are the risks of doing business with them?

How do I address those risks at scale?

While Keith Berry and Alex Pillow share how technical innovations, such as AI, grounded in powerful global data, provide the insight needed to manage exponential risk – the future to outthinking and outperforming adversaries in the infinite game.