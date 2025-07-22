Money laundering 101: How criminals launder money

Money laundering is the illegal process of taking money generated by criminal activity and making it seem to have come from legitimate sources by passing it through the financial system. Illicit proceeds can be laundered in different ways, and can involve large-scale organized crime activity across borders.
A slew of high-profile money laundering crackdowns in recent years show that tactics such as virtual currencies, online gaming, online marketplaces, blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi), and financial grooming scams (sometimes referred to as 'pig butchering') are being used more often to launder illicit finances.
A 2025 report published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on the state of transnational organized crime groups in East and Southeast Asia estimate that the region lost approximately US$37 billion in cyber-enabled fraud in 2023.
With criminals using new technology and digital methods to launder cash, we explore these tactics, and the enforcement actions and regulations used to support AML and CTF efforts.
Money laundering typically comprises three stages: placement, layering, and integration.
Placement
The start of the ‘wash cycle’ for dirty money is when financial criminals inject illicit funds into the financial ecosystem. These funds come from illegal sources, such as: drug trafficking, gambling, organized crime, fraud, and more.
Increasingly, digital transactions are facilitating money laundering activity. According to blockchain data firm Chainalysis, crypto crime from illicit transaction activity is worth an estimated $40.9 billion in 2024. Europol's European Union Serious and Organised Crime Threat Assessment report this year also highlighted the creation of a parallel underground economy by criminal networks, increasingly enabled by digital platforms and infrastructure, to launder money.
Layering
At this stage, criminals obfuscate the origins of their funds through multiple complex layers of financial transactions.
Besides the common red flags for trade-based money laundering, compliance professionals should look out for suspicious transactions from new layering methods:
Integration
After complex layering, the funds are carefully integrated through legitimate sources to make the money look ‘clean’. Once the money has been integrated into the financial ecosystem, criminals may use successfully laundered funds to:
In response to the growing risks posed by illegal use of cryptocurrencies, online gaming, and other sophisticated means of money laundering, FATF and national regulators have updated or added new AML/CFT measures, calling for more stringent know your customer (KYC) checks and enhanced due diligence.
In 2019, the financial watchdog updated Recommendation 15 to include virtual assets (VA) and virtual asset service providers (VASPs). FATF’s most recent review in July 2024 revealed that 75% of the jurisdictions assessed against the updated standards are either non-compliant or partially compliant with the requirements. The report underscored the importance of recognizing the increasing threats from terrorist financing and proliferation financing, with both the public and private sectors encouraged to implement appropriate risk identification and mitigation measures.
America: The American Gaming Association (AGA) expanded its AML guidance on best practices for AML and compliance to cryptocurrency, digital wallets, and online gaming among others.
Regulations are being extended to sectors outside of financial services in a bid to promote beneficial ownership transparency and mitigate money laundering risks. In this age of increased corporate transparency, the ability to identify beneficial owners and associated risks can be part of an organization's risk management strategy.
Australia: The Tranche 2 reforms under the AML/CTF Amendment Act to its AML/CFT regime was passed in Parliament in 2024, with implementation starting from 2026. The move aligns Australian law with international standards by extending customer due diligence processes to traditional “gatekeeper” professions and industries businesses – such as lawyers, accountants, real estate, trust and company service providers.
The Amendment Act also extends regulation to additional virtual assets-related services, aligning closely with the five virtual asset services named under FATF's Recommendation 15:
Singapore: Under the Housing Developers Act, Singapore announced new AML/CFT requirements for property developers, mandating that appropriate due diligence checks must be done on new and existing buyers based on risk profiles.
