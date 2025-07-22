Money laundering 101: How criminals launder money

Placement



The start of the ‘wash cycle’ for dirty money is when financial criminals inject illicit funds into the financial ecosystem. These funds come from illegal sources, such as: drug trafficking, gambling, organized crime, fraud, and more.



Increasingly, digital transactions are facilitating money laundering activity. According to blockchain data firm Chainalysis, crypto crime from illicit transaction activity is worth an estimated $40.9 billion in 2024. Europol's European Union Serious and Organised Crime Threat Assessment report this year also highlighted the creation of a parallel underground economy by criminal networks, increasingly enabled by digital platforms and infrastructure, to launder money.



Layering



At this stage, criminals obfuscate the origins of their funds through multiple complex layers of financial transactions.



Besides the common red flags for trade-based money laundering, compliance professionals should look out for suspicious transactions from new layering methods:

Blockchain technology

Shell companies with complex ownership structures

Securities trading

Third-party intermediaries that set up or manage offshore trusts

Cryptocurrency mixers: Service providers that transfer cryptocurrency while masking the connection and origin of funds

Integration



After complex layering, the funds are carefully integrated through legitimate sources to make the money look ‘clean’. Once the money has been integrated into the financial ecosystem, criminals may use successfully laundered funds to: