The catastrophe risk landscape is undergoing major changes. The insurance industry has witnessed a significant increase in losses from secondary perils, which have also been exacerbated by factors such as exposure spread, and economic development.

For property and casualty firms, management of earnings risk is inherently tied to loss volatility, with natural catastrophe risk being one of the main drivers. To navigate these challenges, Moody’s combines extensive data, industry-leading catastrophe modeling, and robust modeling infrastructure to deliver insights that go beyond catastrophe events to uncover the hidden drivers of volatility and risk correlations at higher levels of granularity.

With Moody’s insights, insurers can better understand the factors affecting their profitability and stability, helping them make informed decisions with confidence.