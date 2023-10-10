The catastrophe risk landscape is undergoing major changes. The insurance industry has witnessed a significant increase in losses from secondary perils, which have also been exacerbated by factors such as exposure spread, and economic development.
For property and casualty firms, management of earnings risk is inherently tied to loss volatility, with natural catastrophe risk being one of the main drivers. To navigate these challenges, Moody’s combines extensive data, industry-leading catastrophe modeling, and robust modeling infrastructure to deliver insights that go beyond catastrophe events to uncover the hidden drivers of volatility and risk correlations at higher levels of granularity.
With Moody’s insights, insurers can better understand the factors affecting their profitability and stability, helping them make informed decisions with confidence.
Moody's helps improve your ability to manage year-over-year financial losses by leveraging advanced catastrophe models that provide deeper insights into potential risks. These models help you anticipate and quantify losses, optimize portfolio management, and make better decisions so you're prepared for large-scale events as well as frequent, small- and medium-sized events that can quickly add up to billions of dollars in annual losses.
Our platform integrates advanced catastrophe modeling tools with cloud computing for real-time simulations and detailed risk assessments. It allows insurers to customize risk views and understand earnings volatility due to primary and secondary perils.
Modeling invested assets helps create an integrated investment value chain and can help build optimal portfolios that reflect an insurer’s liabilities, capital, regulatory regime, and objectives.
Our models also help customers build robust, transparent, and quantitatively assessed strategic asset allocations and multi-asset investment strategies that are well understood and scrutinized in the context of a company’s liability profiles.
Combining actuarial and accounting expertise, we support financial planning, capital budgeting, and regulatory reporting. Our tools assist with measurement, accounting, disclosures, custom analysis, and data management for insurers' general ledgers.
Moody’s also supports advanced accounting frameworks such as IFRS 9, IFRS 17, and LDTI.
Moody’s RMS industry-leading, comprehensive catastrophe models capture the near- and long-term risk outlook.
Each model utilizes the same probabilistic modeling approach for quantifying risk across all four Representative Concentration Pathways (RCP 2.6, RCP 4.5, RCP 6.0, and RCP 8.5) at five-year intervals from 2025 to 2100 .
Discover how HD models provide more precise and transparent risk assessments using advanced technology. This blog highlights the advantages of HD modeling, including higher resolution and improved accuracy compared with traditional approaches. Learn how these models help insurers better manage complex risks like floods and wildfires.
Explore how non-peak perils like hail and floods can erode earnings and why improved risk models are essential. This whitepaper offers key strategies to enhance risk management and stabilize financial performance.
Understand the growing threat of earnings risk as non-peak perils increasingly affect insurers' profitability. This blog details how these risks erode year-over-year earnings and why traditional models may overlook their complexity. Discover strategies to better manage earnings risk and enhance financial stability.
This article discusses how secondary perils like floods and wildfires are increasingly impacting insurers' earnings. Moody’s employs high-definition modeling to provide better risk assessments for these frequent events, offering insurers more control over managing earnings volatility.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.