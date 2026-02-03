In December 2025, Moody’s Ratings issued a Request for Comment (“RFC”) on its first cross-sector methodology to rate fiat-backed stablecoins. This RFC sought feedback on our proposed analytical framework for assessing stablecoins. This framework is intended to deliver clarity amidst growing concerns about credit risk, potential defaults and declines in the market value of reserve assets and help market participants better understand how digital‑asset risks may affect credit quality.
Stablecoins have rapidly evolved into an important component of digital finance and global payments. From cross-border payments to tokenized funds, regulated stablecoins are emerging as the programmable settlement layer linking digital rails with traditional systems.
Scaling of AI foundation models by feeding them ever more data is slowing and across many major AI research labs model performance is converging. Over 2025, model builders will increasingly compete on new capabilities and product features.
Cyber risk will intensify next year as attackers switch tactics in response to better corporate cyber defenses and as advances in artificial intelligence increase the volume and sophistication of their strikes.
Malik Faizullah of Moody’s Ratings talks to Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov about technology that makes blockchains more connected and compatible, paving the way for new digital finance use cases.
In the coming years, digital finance will gain further traction among financial institutions that seek operational and cost efficiencies through blockchain and want to expand into new asset classes
Alternative investments – a wide range of assets beyond traditional stocks and bonds, including natural resources, art or private equity – have grown popular among investors seeking higher returns and lower volatility.
Digital finance is accelerating a fundamental shift in how technology, capital and data converge – reshaping how risk is understood, measured and managed. Moody’s brings clarity to this shift, uniting trusted credit expertise with advanced AI and data-driven innovation.
Shared new digital technology is driving convergence among once distinct areas of finance. As financial rails have been updated for blockchain based systems as well as AI tools, the growth of tokenized credit, the digitalization of sustainability-linked instruments, and the emergence of stablecoins as settlement tools have helped to erase boundaries among areas such as transition finance, emerging markets finance and private credit.
As major US retailers and banks explore stablecoins as alternative payment methods, the digital transaction landscape is evolving fast. With the GENIUS Act paving a clearer regulatory path, the question remains: Will consumers and merchants embrace the shift? Watch the replay on how stablecoins could reshape the payments ecosystem.
