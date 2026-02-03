Connecting the dots between traditional and digital economy

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape driven by digital innovation, making confident decisions is more challenging than ever.
Moody’s Ratings brings clarity to digital finance markets, helping you navigate risk related to blockchain, tokenized assets, AI, and cyber with trusted insights and global expertise.
Close up shot of a metallic surface reflecting urban skyline at sunset

Stablecoin: Proposed Methodology

In December 2025, Moody’s Ratings issued a Request for Comment (“RFC”) on its first cross-sector methodology to rate fiat-backed stablecoins. This RFC sought feedback on our proposed analytical framework for assessing stablecoins. This framework is intended to deliver clarity amidst growing concerns about credit risk, potential defaults and declines in the market value of reserve assets and help market participants better understand how digital‑asset risks may affect credit quality.

Click here to access the RFC and learn more about our proposed Stablecoin Methodology
cyber

Moody's Ratings by the numbers

Total rated debt
45

Digital issuances rated1

Total rated debt
$6.9B+

Digital issuances rated1

Publications
760+ 

Digital Economy research reports published2

Publications
53,000+

Reads of Digital Economy content2

1. Digital issuance refers to Digital Bonds and Tokenized Funds. The metric is calculated based on the number of issuances.
The figures cover the period from 1 January 2018 through 2 February 2026. Source: Moody’s Ratings

2. The figures cover reports on artificial intelligence, cyber risk and digital transformation topics published as of 5 February 2026.
Source: Moody’s Ratings

Why Moody’s Ratings

Experienced team with digital expertise

Our dedicated Digital Economy team combines deep knowledge of AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity with over 125 years of credit rating experience.

Meet our team

Credibility

Independent, forward-looking opinions backed by a robust analytical framework and global recognition.

About us

Global recognition

Award-winning expertise in credit ratings, research, and risk analysis for digital finance.

Awards

Thought leadership

Cybersecurity risks to critical sectors of the global economy

We examine how cybersecurity threats affect creditworthiness and industry resilience – and how to prepare for what’s next. 

Click here to learn more
cyber

Upcoming events

moodys
18
Mar
event
Digital Frontiers 2026

Digital finance is accelerating a fundamental shift in how technology, capital and data converge – reshaping how risk is understood, measured and managed. Moody’s brings clarity to this shift, uniting trusted credit expertise with advanced AI and data-driven innovation.

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM EDT

Register here

On-demand events

moodys
14
Jan
event
2026 Digital Finance Outlook

Shared new digital technology is driving convergence among once distinct areas of finance. As financial rails have been updated for blockchain based systems as well as AI tools, the growth of tokenized credit, the digitalization of sustainability-linked instruments, and the emergence of stablecoins as settlement tools have helped to erase boundaries among areas such as transition finance, emerging markets finance and private credit. 

Watch now
moodys
14
Oct
event
Stablecoins – The future of payments?

As major US retailers and banks explore stablecoins as alternative payment methods, the digital transaction landscape is evolving fast. With the GENIUS Act paving a clearer regulatory path, the question remains: Will consumers and merchants embrace the shift? Watch the replay on how stablecoins could reshape the payments ecosystem.

Watch now

READY TO START YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH MOODY’S RATINGS?

Speak to our team

Let’s discuss your needs and how we can support you.