Delve into the current dynamics of FDI worldwide and understand the impact of recent global challenges like geopolitical tensions, the pandemic, and the push towards digitization and sustainability.
Trade and investment government organizations are tasked with the crucial job of navigating an increasingly complex and data-driven global economy.
Moody’s enables government officials and policymakers to make more confident and transparent decisions, but also provide deep insights into global market trends, investment opportunities, and potential trade risks.
With our data, tools, and insights, we help you understand trade and investments trends, assess supply chain risks, and identify investment opportunities.
Organizations use Moody’s data to understand macro and microeconomic investment trends, identify investment opportunities, industry dynamics, and risk factors, facilitating strategic planning and policy implementation to foster regional growth.
With Moody's data, agencies can analyze global investment trends, assess potential investment sectors, and evaluate risk-return trade-offs, aiding them in attracting and retaining domestic and foreign investments.
Agencies can utilize the data to identify market opportunities, track global trade flows, and predict economic trends, supporting businesses in expanding their export operations through loans.
Moody’s helps FDI organizations evaluate the impact and potential risks of foreign direct investments, ensuring alignment with national security and economic interests.
Research organizations use Moody's data for rigorous, data-driven research on a variety of economic and financial topics, contributing to a more informed public discourse and policy-making process.
In this four-part video series, Fernando Gutierrez Barragan, Trade & Investment Industry Practice Lead at Moody’s interviews James Zhan, Director of Investment & Enterprise Division at UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade & Development) on the latest challenges and opportunities in FDI
Delve into the current dynamics of FDI worldwide and understand the impact of recent global challenges like geopolitical tensions, the pandemic, and the push towards digitization and sustainability.
Businesses and investors are diversifying their investment and supply chain strategies in response to evolving global dynamics, including approaches such as nearshoring and “China Plus One”. Zhan highlights the strategic considerations driving these shifts, including trade tensions, the search for resilience and efficiency in supply chains, and the implications for global trade patterns.
Specific countries and regions have emerged as beneficiaries in this evolving landscape, often due to their strategic location, economic policies, or investment in infrastructure and skills development. These shifts are fostering new interdependencies in global value chains, with some countries enhancing their roles in manufacturing, services, or digital technologies.
Global value chains are poised to evolve. Zhan provides a holistic view of the potential changes on the horizon for global economic integration and how businesses, policymakers, and countries can navigate these shifts to harness opportunities for growth and development.
Orbis is a data solution that provides comprehensive, standardized and up-to-date business information on millions of companies worldwide. The solution enhances decision-making processes in various business operations, including credit risk management, supplier evaluation, and market research, by providing crucial data like financials, ownership structure, and industry specifics.
Orbis Crossborder Investment (OCI) solution is a comprehensive tool that provides detailed information on foreign direct investments worldwide. It allows users to track, analyse, and compare data on thousands of greenfield investment projects and M&A deals, offering deep insights into global investment trends and enabling informed decision-making in international business strategy.
Orbis Intellectual Property solution is a comprehensive data and analytics platform designed to aid decision-making in the fields of intellectual property (IP) strategy, research, and development. It provides users with access to extensive global patent data to facilitate evaluations of technology landscapes, competitor insights, and potential partnership opportunities.
Moody's sustainability data is a rich dataset that provides comprehensive and standardized environmental, social, and governance metrics on a broad range of companies worldwide. This information helps investors, lenders, and other stakeholders assess risks and opportunities, enabling more informed decision-making in terms of sustainability.
Moody's solutions can help government organizations with export promotion lending by providing credit ratings, research, and risk assessment tools to help evaluate the creditworthiness of potential borrowers and mitigate the risks associated with lending to foreign buyers. This enables government organizations to make informed decisions and minimize the likelihood of defaults, thereby reducing the risks to their reputation and financial stability.
President Trump’s shocking tariff hike has sparked a global trade war and significantly raised the odds of a global recession. In this webinar, we will assess the current state of play and consider various scenarios of how the trade war will play out and what it means for the U.S. and global economies in the short and long run.
Financial crime poses a significant threat to government revenues, national security, and society more broadly, which makes it crucial for state departments and public sector teams to pursue swift and accurate investigations.
This year marks five years since many governments around the world began imposing lockdowns to manage the Covid-19 outbreak, which upended global supply chains and transformed supply chain risk management.
Discover how Moody’s and IBM PLI are enhancing FDI insights with the Orbis Crossborder Investment tool, offering advanced analytics and robust data.
Exploring nearshoring's impact in North America, this paper examines Mexico's role and the risk of trade triangulation amid evolving global dynamics.
Source: Moody’s
Welcome to Moody’s story of The Infinite Game told through a documentary series that spotlights why financial crime countermeasures can never become “set and forget” activities.
This report explores the contributions in innovation of top foreign direct investments (FDI) in the United States. It features comparisons between top investor patent performance in the United States and the rest of the world, details on the key sectors and geographies in the United States where the top FDI investors do business, and informative investor-specific experiences.
Third Annual Report on the screening of foreign direct investments into the Union.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.