Supply chain restrictions: we’ve got this one absolutely right. Tariffs, counter-tariffs and asymmetrical responses like government investigations have touched every country in the world and have, unfortunately, made Supply Chain leaders’ lives (almost) as stressful as those early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Rising reputational risk in Supply Chain: we can take half-marks for this prediction. We expected significant numbers of suppliers to experience heightened reputational risk as a result of polarization of public opinion, combined with ever-present social media. “Doing business with a supplier whom a lot of your customers view negatively would be hard to navigate”, we stated.



While there has been no shortage of companies whose reputation has seemingly been damaged by government actions, consumer views, or their own decisions, this phenomenon appears to have been mostly limited to the larger, multinational businesses. While reputational risk for your average supplier remains manageable, we believe this still warrants a place on Supply Chain’s risk radar.



Greater adoption of Value at Risk (VaR) in supply chain management: Supply Chain executives have long pushed for a way to measure the impact of different issues and crises on the company’s performance. It’s been a long-standing gap, but new technology (yes, including GenAI) and advances in supplier risk assessments may make it easier to assess potential disruptions before they fully materialize. A year later, this still sounds logical.



However, a very sizeable portion of the global supply chain value has been at risk this year. As a result, it is reasonable to infer that organizations have had neither the time nor inclination for any precise measurement of VaR. This fundamental supply chain need is unlikely to go away, but 2026 looks set to continue to bring too much disruption to re-focus Supply Chain executives on VaR.



The verdict? A fair performance. Certainly, we see room for improvement for next year’s predictions.



So, where do we see looming disruption in the year ahead, and which risk types do we believe should be top of mind?