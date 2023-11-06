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Well-being

We are committed to our employees' overall well-being. That's why we offer a range of programs to support their physical health, mental health, financial wellness, and work-life balance.

Our actions

01 Compensation and benefits
Compensation and benefits

Providing competitive compensation

Annually, we submit anonymized compensation data for each role, based on job descriptions. This information is aggregated and examined by independent consulting firms, providing us with the consolidated data for benchmarking our compensation programs against industry standards to ensure competitiveness of our programs compared to our peers.

 

At Moody's, we are committed  to fair compensation for all our employees. Our global pay practices undergo an annual review with the objective of achieving pay parity across comparable roles. While no statistical analysis can fully account for all factors influencing an employee's pay, we take into account significant elements such as job family, location, educational level and seniority.

Offering comprehensive benefits

We offer a comprehensive benefits program for our employees and their families, encompassing physical, mental, and financial wellness. Our focus on preventive care, healthy living, financial stability, and flexible work arrangements fosters a work environment that values and motivates employees.

 

Benefits offered to employees differ by work location. However, a benefits package might include:

 

  • Flexible work arrangements, including part-time work
  • Paid time off (vacation, personal days, sick leave, marriage leave, childcare leave, compassionate leave, study leave, military leave, jury duty leave and holidays)
  • Global Parental Leave Policy providing eligible employees who become parents, including through adoption and surrogacy, a minimum of 16 weeks of paid parental leave at 100% base salary
  • Educational assistance
  • Student loan pay-off program
  • Adoption assistance
  • Surrogacy assistance
  • Insurance coverage for infertility services and fertility preservation services
  • Child care support, including back-up  services and discounted support options
  • Back-up elder care services
  • Discounted employee stock purchase plan
  • Financial planning
  • Matching gifts program for charitable contributions
  • Critical illness and accident benefit
02 Global well-being
Our global well-being approach

Our global well-being approach

We integrate holistic well-being principles around mental, physical and financial health into our employee programs and initiatives. Employee input is critical to the evolution of our approach, so we survey our people annually on well-being topics to further guide us on this journey.
 

We have started integrating biophilic design principles into our offices to increase connectivity to the natural environment. The incorporation of landscaping, natural light, and non-toxic materials contribute to mental and physical well-being.

03 Flexible work
Placing employee well-being at the center of how we work

Placing employee well-being at the center of how we work

We have a variety of well-being offerings to support our workforce with flexible working:

Onboarding/technology support
Onboarding/
Technology Support

Tailored onboarding programs and resources, including home office technology, to support new hires in a remote environment.

Flexible Fridays
Flexible
Fridays

A program offering employees greater flexibility on Fridays from June to August.

Putting our people in the driver seat of their experience

We strive to make Moody’s a place where people want to come and stay. We decided that this meant working together with our people to create new expectations around physical presence in the office – a flexible way of working.
 

We offer a balanced and empowering experience for our employees – one where they understand how their presence can support the needs of the business and, equally, where they can address their personal needs and working styles. To support this initiative, we provided training to managers to help them adopt and integrate flexible work into their team’s daily operating rhythm.

04 Employee health and safety
Protecting the health and safety of employees

Protecting the health and safety of employees

We prioritize employee health, safety and well-being, complying with all related laws and regulations globally. We manage safety measures and programs, such as communications, training, and policies, at the local or regional level. We also conduct site-based inspections of workspaces in accordance with local requirements, prepare for emergency situations, and encourage employees to report work-related hazards.