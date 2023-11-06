Well-being

Annually, we submit anonymized compensation data for each role, based on job descriptions. This information is aggregated and examined by independent consulting firms, providing us with the consolidated data for benchmarking our compensation programs against industry standards to ensure competitiveness of our programs compared to our peers.

At Moody's, we are committed to fair compensation for all our employees. Our global pay practices undergo an annual review with the objective of achieving pay parity across comparable roles. While no statistical analysis can fully account for all factors influencing an employee's pay, we take into account significant elements such as job family, location, educational level and seniority.