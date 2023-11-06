Annually, we submit anonymized compensation data for each role, based on job descriptions. This information is aggregated and examined by independent consulting firms, providing us with the consolidated data for benchmarking our compensation programs against industry standards to ensure competitiveness of our programs compared to our peers.
At Moody's, we are committed to fair compensation for all our employees. Our global pay practices undergo an annual review with the objective of achieving pay parity across comparable roles. While no statistical analysis can fully account for all factors influencing an employee's pay, we take into account significant elements such as job family, location, educational level and seniority.
We offer a comprehensive benefits program for our employees and their families, encompassing physical, mental, and financial wellness. Our focus on preventive care, healthy living, financial stability, and flexible work arrangements fosters a work environment that values and motivates employees.
Benefits offered to employees differ by work location. However, a benefits package might include:
We integrate holistic well-being principles around mental, physical and financial health into our employee programs and initiatives. Employee input is critical to the evolution of our approach, so we survey our people annually on well-being topics to further guide us on this journey.
We have started integrating biophilic design principles into our offices to increase connectivity to the natural environment. The incorporation of landscaping, natural light, and non-toxic materials contribute to mental and physical well-being.
We have a variety of well-being offerings to support our workforce with flexible working:
Tailored onboarding programs and resources, including home office technology, to support new hires in a remote environment.
A program offering employees greater flexibility on Fridays from June to August.
We strive to make Moody’s a place where people want to come and stay. We decided that this meant working together with our people to create new expectations around physical presence in the office – a flexible way of working.
We offer a balanced and empowering experience for our employees – one where they understand how their presence can support the needs of the business and, equally, where they can address their personal needs and working styles. To support this initiative, we provided training to managers to help them adopt and integrate flexible work into their team’s daily operating rhythm.
We prioritize employee health, safety and well-being, complying with all related laws and regulations globally. We manage safety measures and programs, such as communications, training, and policies, at the local or regional level. We also conduct site-based inspections of workspaces in accordance with local requirements, prepare for emergency situations, and encourage employees to report work-related hazards.