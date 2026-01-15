How will the 2026 digital economy be impacted by changes in artificial intelligence, digital finance, cyber risk, and data centers?

From Outlook to Action: Get More from Moody’s Research Assistant

Moody’s Research Assistant is a GenAI platform designed to streamline access to Moody’s data and research, offering faster insights across geographies and sectors. It helps you analyze trends around growth resilience, policy divergence, trade dynamics, refinancing risks, and more.

Below are tailored sample prompts to help you explore the most pressing themes from Digital Economy 2026 Outlooks:

Artificial Intelligence Prompts:

Prompt: “What are the geopolitical risks to AI supply chains and their credit implications?”

Why is this prompt important? Aggressive AI infrastructure spending can lead to high leverage, delayed revenue realization, and strain on sectors with limited financing flexibility. Companies like Oracle have seen debt outpace EBITDA growth, and structural limits in certain industries may prevent full ROI. Shifts in business models, such as reduced headcount in BPO services, add further disruption risk.

Why try this prompt? It helps identify issuers most exposed to leverage and structural constraints, enabling proactive credit monitoring and stress-testing for liquidity and margin pressure.

Prompt: “What indicators should we monitor to detect an AI investment bubble?”

Why is this prompt important? Key signals include widening gaps between AI capex and revenue, inflated valuations disconnected from fundamentals, speculative financing inflows, and aggressive capacity build-outs without matching demand. Monitoring utilization rates and monetization timelines is critical to gauge sustainability.