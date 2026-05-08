Moody’s Data Vault: Revolutionizing catastrophe modeling data management

Author: Aman Pathania, Associate Director - Product Management, Moody's
For heads of catastrophic modeling and underwriting, speed and confidence in the numbers are non-negotiable—especially when model versions shift, portfolios evolve, and questions arrive from regulators, rating agencies, and the C-suite.
Yet to achieve this, most cat modeling teams are still fighting the same data management battles, using stitched-together archives, fragile ‘extract and load’ pipelines, duplicating storage costs, and rehydration cycles that turn urgent underwriting questions into delays measured in days. Governance gaps make it hard to prove point-in-time truth, and analyst time is consumed chasing data rather than improving risk views.
That’s where Moody’s Data Vault—a fully integrated capability within our Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP)—changes the equation. Rather than pushing data into separate external systems, Data Vault archives exposure databases and their variations, catastrophe modeling results, and database snapshots natively within the platform, preserving point-in-time truth and making historical runs instantly discoverable and retrievable.
Cat modelers get faster re-runs and version comparisons; exposure managers get clean lineage across exposure snapshots, and underwriters can be confident decisions are backed by a governed, auditable record.
And because Data Vault integrates seamlessly with IRP’s applications—along with Moody’s Risk Data Lake—teams can run real-time analytics on archived data without any data movement.
This means no duplicating data, no fragile ‘extract and load’ pipelines, no more waiting for exposure and result restores. Just faster insight across portfolios, perils, and model versions.
In this post, we’ll walk through how Moody’s Data Vault works and the concrete advantages it delivers.
What is Moody’s Data Vault?
Moody’s Data Vault is an archiving and database snapshot solution purpose-built to modernize how organizations store, govern, and manage the catastrophe modeling data.
With a robust archive metadata store and fast retrieval engine, it helps teams enforce compliance, improve operational efficiency, and build lasting data resilience—all within a single, integrated platform.
Unlike traditional archiving tools, Data Vault is engineered to:
- Archive data natively within IRP, eliminating the need for third-party integrations or homegrown solutions. The taxing workflows of moving data on and off the system are no longer necessary.
- Daily automatic database snapshot databases —without impacting business operations. Gone are the days of database administrators manually triggering weekly or monthly backups.
- Revert database state with precision, empowering business users to correct mistakes instantly and enabling organizations to meet regulatory recovery demands with confidence.
- Deliver optimized workflows so users can focus on core modeling and underwriting tasks, free from the burden of complex data management overhead.
- With Data Vault, archived data transforms from a compliance obligation into a strategic asset—accessible, governed, and ready to power decisions.
The hidden cost of traditional archive workflows
Most archive management approaches follow a costly ‘extract-and-move’ pattern. Maybe this sounds familiar: archived model inputs and outputs are copied from the operational system into one or more external stores—file shares, object storage, backup media, or a separate archive database.
When someone needs historical results for a portfolio rollup, model version comparison, audit, or underwriting question, the data must be pulled back, staged, transformed, and reloaded into an analytics environment before it can be queried.
That process typically looks like this:
- Extract data and snapshots from the source system, often during off-hours to avoid impacting active runs.
- Move the data to an external archive location such as network storage, cloud buckets, or tape backup systems.
- Index and catalog separately using spreadsheets, scripts, or standalone metadata tools so teams can locate them later.
- Rehydrate on demand by pulling the data back when a question arises.
- Stage and transform through format conversions, schema mapping, enrichment, and masking.
- Load into a reporting or analytics environment to run queries.
- Validate and reconcile results across copies to confirm you’re looking at the correct point-in-time version.
- Maintain pipelines, access controls, and retention policies across multiple systems.
What are the wider challenges and cost implications of using traditional archiving workflows?
- Duplicate storage costs: The same datasets exist in multiple places—source, backup, archive, and analytics copies—driving up cloud and on-premises storage expenditure.
- Engineering burden: Recurring build-and-maintain work for pipelines, scripts, monitoring, and 'break-fix' consumes engineering time across teams.
- Slow time-to-answer: Rehydration and reload cycles turn urgent underwriting or portfolio questions into delays measured in days rather than minutes.
- Governance gaps: Point-in-time truth is difficult to prove when metadata is dispersed across tools and manual processes.
- Security and compliance overhead: More systems mean more permissions to manage, more audit trails to maintain, and more places to enforce retention and legal hold policies.
- Tool sprawl: Separate backup, archive, catalog, and analytics products create integration costs and vendor lock-in.
- Opportunity cost: Analyst and modeling time is spent chasing data instead of improving risk views and underwriting decisions.
How Moody’s Data Vault transforms archive workflows
If the traditional archive workflow feels like a long relay race, Data Vault converts it into a streamlined, in-platform loop. By capturing archives and database snapshots natively, maintaining a unified archive and metadata store, and keeping archived data ready for use without constant extraction and rebuilding, Data Vault eliminates the friction that slows teams down.
The result is straightforward—and material: no external archive hops, no separate catalog, and no extract, transform, load (ETL) overhead just to analyze history.
When data genuinely needs to be returned to operational access, Data Vault delivers an on-click restore capability alongside the ability to revert to any exact point-in-time snapshot—correcting user errors instantly without complex recovery procedures.
These workflow benefits will land differently across teams:
- Heads of cat modeling and underwriting: Ability to cut overhead by standardizing on one integrated workflow—with less tool sprawl, fewer handoffs, and a faster cycle from data to decision.
- Cat modelers: Pull historical runs and compare model versions immediately, enabling faster sensitivity checks and clearer answers to 'what changed?'
- Underwriters: Prior-year exposure is already there when the renewal hits—so underwriters can price, run year-on-year comparisons, and flag unexpected changes the same day.
- Exposure managers: When an event strikes, exposure managers can pull exposure snapshots from any point in time—using time-stamped, metadata-rich archives to build accumulation reports and event loss estimates while others are still locating files.
The gamechanger: Analytics without data movement
One of the most significant innovations Data Vault brings to the Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform is its seamless integration with Risk Data Lake—enabling analytics on archived data in place, with no duplication or movement required.
Legacy workflows
In conventional systems, accessing archived data for analytics requires extracting from a siloed data store and loading it into a separate analytics environment. In addition to being time-consuming, this process introduces risks of data inconsistency, inflates storage costs, and creates operational fragility every time a pipeline changes or breaks.
The Data Vault difference
With Data Vault, archived data remains directly accessible to Risk Data Lake in real time.
Organizations can run advanced analytics on archived datasets without waiting for extracts—eliminating latency, reducing costs, and ensuring data consistency and security at every step.
Consider a common scenario: a cat modeler needs to analyze portfolio changes and modeled results relative to the prior quarter or year. Traditionally, this means moving archived exposure data and results into an analytics platform—a process that consumes significant time and resources.
With Data Vault, users query the archive directly, surfacing insights in minutes rather than days. This difference is not incremental; it fundamentally changes one of the most common workflows in catastrophe modeling and the broader insurance industry.
This integration reframes what archiving means: archived data is no longer a static repository—it becomes a live, actionable asset.
Data Vault within the Intelligent Risk Platform
As a core capability of the Intelligent Risk Platform (IRP), Data Vault works in concert with the broader IRP ecosystem to deliver a unified solution for risk management and analytics. Its integration with Risk Data Lake ensures organizations can:
- Maintain a single source of truth: for all data, eliminating silos and ensuring consistency across operational and archived datasets.
- Enable real-time analytics on both live and historical data, reducing the lag between events and insight.
- Simplify compliance workflows: by providing instant, auditable access to historical data for regulatory reporting and internal reviews.
Why Data Vault stands apart
When evaluated against competing approaches, Data Vault’s differentiation is clear:
- No data movement: Traditional systems require data to be extracted and moved between archives and analytics environments. Data Vault eliminates this, reducing cost and complexity.
- Native platform integration: Unlike third-party archiving tools, Data Vault is built into the Intelligent Risk Platform, ensuring a seamless experience without integration overhead.
- Purpose-built for risk management: Designed specifically for the catastrophic modeling industry, Data Vault addresses the distinct needs of cat modelers, underwriters, and exposure managers—not generic enterprise use cases.
- Optimized for performance at scale: From faster queries to scalable storage, Data Vault keeps pace with demanding portfolio and regulatory workflows.
- Eliminates manual database backups: Automated daily snapshots replace the traditional cycle of manually-triggered monthly backups, reducing administrative burden and improving coverage.
Real-world use cases
Compliance and regulatory audits
Large insurance carriers are using Data Vault to archive five to ten years of exposure and results data for regulatory compliance. When an audit request arrives, required records are retrieved instantly, reducing response time from days to minutes and materially lowering compliance costs.
Predictive risk analytics
An insurance provider leverages Data Vault’s integration with Risk Data Lake to run predictive models on historical data. By querying archived results directly—without extraction, the team surfaces patterns faster, shortens model iteration cycles, and improves operational workflows.
Automated exposure data resilience
Insurance organizations have adopted Data Vault’s database snapshot feature to automate exposure backups, retaining them for up to 12 months to meet regulatory requirements—after which records are automatically purged from the archive store. End-to-end automation replaces manual processes with a governed, policy-driven lifecycle.
Take control of your catastrophe modeling data
With Moody’s Data Vault, organizations can finally turn archived data into a strategic asset rather than an operational burden. Whether the priority is streamlining compliance, enabling real-time analytics, or eliminating the overhead of legacy archive workflows, Data Vault delivers—natively, within the Intelligent Risk Platform.
If your organization is aiming to optimize and build seamless workflows on IRP, please reach out to your Moody's representative. We will also be walking through these exciting capabilities in the Innovation Showcase at our Moody's Exceedance conference (June 1-4, Fort Lauderdale, FL). Click here for more information.
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