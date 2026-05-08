Moody’s Data Vault: Revolutionizing catastrophe modeling data management

Author: Aman Pathania, Associate Director - Product Management, Moody's

For heads of catastrophic modeling and underwriting, speed and confidence in the numbers are non-negotiable—especially when model versions shift, portfolios evolve, and questions arrive from regulators, rating agencies, and the C-suite.

Yet to achieve this, most cat modeling teams are still fighting the same data management battles, using stitched-together archives, fragile ‘extract and load’ pipelines, duplicating storage costs, and rehydration cycles that turn urgent underwriting questions into delays measured in days. Governance gaps make it hard to prove point-in-time truth, and analyst time is consumed chasing data rather than improving risk views.

That’s where Moody’s Data Vault—a fully integrated capability within our Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP)—changes the equation. Rather than pushing data into separate external systems, Data Vault archives exposure databases and their variations, catastrophe modeling results, and database snapshots natively within the platform, preserving point-in-time truth and making historical runs instantly discoverable and retrievable.

Cat modelers get faster re-runs and version comparisons; exposure managers get clean lineage across exposure snapshots, and underwriters can be confident decisions are backed by a governed, auditable record.

And because Data Vault integrates seamlessly with IRP’s applications—along with Moody’s Risk Data Lake—teams can run real-time analytics on archived data without any data movement.

This means no duplicating data, no fragile ‘extract and load’ pipelines, no more waiting for exposure and result restores. Just faster insight across portfolios, perils, and model versions.

In this post, we’ll walk through how Moody’s Data Vault works and the concrete advantages it delivers.

What is Moody’s Data Vault?

Moody’s Data Vault is an archiving and database snapshot solution purpose-built to modernize how organizations store, govern, and manage the catastrophe modeling data.

With a robust archive metadata store and fast retrieval engine, it helps teams enforce compliance, improve operational efficiency, and build lasting data resilience—all within a single, integrated platform.

Unlike traditional archiving tools, Data Vault is engineered to:

Archive data natively within IRP, eliminating the need for third-party integrations or homegrown solutions. The taxing workflows of moving data on and off the system are no longer necessary.

Daily automatic database snapshot databases —without impacting business operations. Gone are the days of database administrators manually triggering weekly or monthly backups.

Revert database state with precision, empowering business users to correct mistakes instantly and enabling organizations to meet regulatory recovery demands with confidence.

Deliver optimized workflows so users can focus on core modeling and underwriting tasks, free from the burden of complex data management overhead.

With Data Vault, archived data transforms from a compliance obligation into a strategic asset—accessible, governed, and ready to power decisions.

The hidden cost of traditional archive workflows

Most archive management approaches follow a costly ‘extract-and-move’ pattern. Maybe this sounds familiar: archived model inputs and outputs are copied from the operational system into one or more external stores—file shares, object storage, backup media, or a separate archive database.

When someone needs historical results for a portfolio rollup, model version comparison, audit, or underwriting question, the data must be pulled back, staged, transformed, and reloaded into an analytics environment before it can be queried.

That process typically looks like this: