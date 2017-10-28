Moody's logo
The Big Picture

Oct 28 · 17 MIN
COP30: How to Finance for Resilience
Extreme weather is intensifying, and funding for adaptation measures remains a challenge. Emerging markets face growing economic and credit risks given limited resilience and insurance protection. In this new video podcast ahead of the COP30 meeting in Belém, Brazil, our Moody’s experts discuss whether innovative private and multilateral finance are the answers to bridging the gap. Watch the full episode at: moodys.com/sustainable-finance
KYC Decoded

Jul 2
49 MIN
Data interoperability in action
What if all your data and systems could work together seamlessly, breaking down silos and unlocking endless possibilities? That’s the promise of data interoperability—connecting platforms and datasets to fuel smarter collaboration, sharper insights, and transformative innovation. In this episode, we welcome Ian Godfrey, Industry Practice Lead at Moody’s, who dives into the technologies, standards, and real-world challenges behind making data truly interoperable, and why it’s a game-changer for businesses in today’s fast-paced, interconnected world. His conversation with host, Alex Pillow, addresses questions such as: What exactly is data interoperability, and why is it critical for organizations managing diverse systems and formats? How can companies overcome historical challenges, like manual data capture and quality issues, to build more effective interoperable systems? What role does Master Data Management (MDM) play in achieving data interoperability, and is it merely a foundation or the ultimate goal? How are advancements in AI, machine learning, and real-time APIs transforming data interoperability, and what new opportunities or risks do they bring? How can organizations balance the need for seamless data sharing with regulatory compliance and data privacy concerns?
Inside Economics

Aug 22
1 HR 15 MIN
Cuts Confirmed to Crypto Caution
From Fed Chair Powell’s confirmation of coming interest rate cuts to digital wallets, this episode dives deep into the evolving world of digital currencies with guest Ananya Kumar from the Atlantic Council. Whether you're managing your portfolio like co-host Crypto Cris or just trying to keep up with changing technologies, we’ve got you covered.
