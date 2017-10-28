Data interoperability in action

What if all your data and systems could work together seamlessly, breaking down silos and unlocking endless possibilities? That’s the promise of data interoperability—connecting platforms and datasets to fuel smarter collaboration, sharper insights, and transformative innovation. In this episode, we welcome Ian Godfrey, Industry Practice Lead at Moody’s, who dives into the technologies, standards, and real-world challenges behind making data truly interoperable, and why it’s a game-changer for businesses in today’s fast-paced, interconnected world. His conversation with host, Alex Pillow, addresses questions such as: What exactly is data interoperability, and why is it critical for organizations managing diverse systems and formats? How can companies overcome historical challenges, like manual data capture and quality issues, to build more effective interoperable systems? What role does Master Data Management (MDM) play in achieving data interoperability, and is it merely a foundation or the ultimate goal? How are advancements in AI, machine learning, and real-time APIs transforming data interoperability, and what new opportunities or risks do they bring? How can organizations balance the need for seamless data sharing with regulatory compliance and data privacy concerns?