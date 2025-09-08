Comprehensive
Since 2022, jurisdictions around the world have imposed sanctions in response to the Russia/Ukraine war. As a result, individuals, companies, and organizations are asking—what exactly are sanctions and which countries implement them?
Economic sanctions are a foreign policy tool employed by governments and international organizations to advance objectives relating to national security, foreign policy, human rights, and prevention of illicit activity such as drug trafficking or terrorism. These measures often encompass financial trade restrictions which can include:
As defined by the United States’ Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC), there are three primary types of economic sanctions regimes:
Comprehensive
Target entire countries or jurisdictions and generally prohibit all financial activity, including imports/exports and financing or facilitating trade of goods, services, or technology. Examples include US sanctions against Iran, Cuba, North Korea, and the Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.
Sectoral
Restrict certain sectors. For example, persons subject to these sanctions are included on OFAC’s Sectoral Sanctions Identifications (SSI) List, which are aimed at Russia’s defense, energy, and financial sectors.
List-Based
Target individuals and entities for specific behavior such as terrorism, nuclear proliferation, human rights abuses, and drug trafficking. Most commonly, these individuals are subject to blocking or asset freezes. Individuals and entities subject to these sanctions are included on OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List.
Autonomous sanctions refer to measures that are established and implemented by a singular jurisdiction, independently of both regional and international bodies. These measures are exclusive to the jurisdiction that enacts them and are not adopted or enforced by additional jurisdictions. For instance, the sanctions imposed by the United States on Cuba are an example of autonomous sanctions. Conversely, multilateral sanctions are instituted by several governments, regional entities, or international organizations, such as the European Union (EU) or the United Nations (UN).
Our ongoing research aims to provide additional information on what autonomous and global sanctions regimes may be in place for each country. As of May 2025, a total of 244 countries, territories, and jurisdictions were assessed. Our research found that 26% of the 244 countries, territories, and jurisdictions analyzed had an autonomous sanctions regime. Out of that 26%, 84% were found to have a public facing list.
Although most countries do not have autonomous sanctions regimes, many do follow the regimes of larger multilateral organizations like the UN and European Union.
Disclaimer: This report is partially derived from online research and has not been independently validated or audited. Moody’s neither represents nor warrants the accuracy or completeness of the information presented herein and disclaims any and all liability in relation to its accuracy or suitability for any particular purpose.