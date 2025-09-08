Autonomous sanctions refer to measures that are established and implemented by a singular jurisdiction, independently of both regional and international bodies. These measures are exclusive to the jurisdiction that enacts them and are not adopted or enforced by additional jurisdictions. For instance, the sanctions imposed by the United States on Cuba are an example of autonomous sanctions. Conversely, multilateral sanctions are instituted by several governments, regional entities, or international organizations, such as the European Union (EU) or the United Nations (UN).



Our ongoing research aims to provide additional information on what autonomous and global sanctions regimes may be in place for each country. As of May 2025, a total of 244 countries, territories, and jurisdictions were assessed. Our research found that 26% of the 244 countries, territories, and jurisdictions analyzed had an autonomous sanctions regime. Out of that 26%, 84% were found to have a public facing list.