Series Episode

How China’s Global Bet is Raising the Stakes

Faced with slowing domestic growth and rising geopolitical tensions, China is changing its export strategy and selling different things, to different customers, in different places.

Electric vehicles, solar panels and AI-enabled services are replacing low-cost manufactured goods. And the destination? Increasingly, emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America and beyond.

China's evolving overseas footprint will have far-reaching credit consequences. From autos in Europe to metals in Latin America and clean energy infrastructure in Asia, this is a global story with local credit impact.

The looming question remains: who can adapt and who will buckle under the sustained pressure?

Host: Matt Robinson, Associate Managing Director, Moody’s Ratings

Guest: Nick Hill, Global Head of Credit Strategy and Guidance, Moody’s Ratings

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