Look in the shell: 3 benefits of using Moody’s Shell Company Indicator

Shell companies – risks and legitimate uses

Shell companies, characterized by their lack of active business operations or significant assets, pose unique risks to organizations. While not intrinsically illegal themselves, these entities can potentially serve as veils for illegal activities, including sanctions evasion and money laundering, due to their often complex and opaque corporate structures.

Shell companies, despite their reputation, can serve several legitimate purposes.

  • Firstly, they can be used for facilitating complex transactions like mergers and acquisitions, where the shell company can act as a neutral vehicle through which to manage the M&A process.
  • Secondly, they can provide a degree of financial privacy for individuals and corporations, which can be crucial in competitive business environments.
  • Thirdly, they can be used in legitimate tax planning strategies, allowing companies to efficiently manage their tax liabilities within the bounds of the law.

Challenges of identifying shell companies

The task of identifying shell companies and whether they do pose genuine risks within your network or portfolio can be laborious. Understanding whether an entity is a shell company, its ownership and control structure, and associated risks requires specialized knowledge and resources. As no company – including a shell company – can form and operate on its own, it should be possible to identify an ultimate beneficial owner (UBO). A lack of readily available and discernable beneficial ownership information can be a red flag for a shell company that is being used to engage in suspicious activity.

Scrutiny, sanctions, and regulatory responsibilities

Shell companies are often used as vehicles to obscure beneficial ownership and corporate control, thereby obscuring potentially illegal activities. In the current global and geopolitical context, public scrutiny has intensified on wealthy individuals who may be using shell companies in tax havens to evade taxation, or by sanctioned entities trying to evade the laws preventing them from accessing the financial system. There has been an increased effort both globally and nationally to curb money laundering through shell companies to tackle corruption, fraud, tax crime, sanctions enforcement, and organized crime. These dynamics have increased the workload for risk and compliance departments that face growing regulatory responsibilities, including identifying and reporting on suspicious shell companies.

The role of KYC and KYB in shell company risk management

With the rising expectation to manage third-party risk, and to detect and report on financial crime; understand beneficial ownership structures; and adopt a data-driven, risk-based approach to compliance, organizations need to implement know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB) processes. The most efficient and effective way of doing this is pairing automation with the skill of human analysts, as the ultimate decision-making about who to work with belongs to the professionals in the process.

When it comes to identifying shell companies and the risks they may pose, automated identifiers for shell companies can provide valuable insights that can be integrated into a wider risk analysis or compliance workflow. In cases where a shell company has been identified that poses a high-risk, the risk owner, along with their compliance team, can delve deeper into the matter. They can use the evidence as part of a decision to accept or onboard a new customer, or their decision to off-board them if the risks are outside tolerance. The results of these KYC/KYB processes can also be used to file suspicious activity reports to regulatory bodies and/or law enforcement agencies, as well as potentially reveal additional risk to be mitigated within their portfolio. 

Three benefits of Moody’s Shell Company Indicator

Compliance and risk mitigation processes are supported by specialist research tools, such as Moody’s Shell Company Indicator. Here are three ways Shell Company Indicator benefits organizations in understanding risk to make decisions with confidence about who to work with.

  1. Shell Company Indicator allows for the detection of shell company risk within intricate corporate structures. This is crucial in the early stages of onboarding and investigations, as it helps organizations understand the potential risk associated with a customer or third party. This early identification of risk can save time, resources, and potential reputational damage down the line. 

  2. The tool employs a typology-based rules engine to generate data insights for more robust screening of shell companies for suspicious formation, financial behavior, and higher-risk individuals who are associated with the company as directors or beneficial owners. This feature is particularly useful during supplier due diligence and customer due diligence. Organizations can ask and investigate the right questions to mitigate risks and ensure they are associating with entities that align with their risk appetite. 

  3. Shell Company Indicator is also an asset for enabling deeper risk-related insights into customers, suppliers, and third parties. For example, the ability to add a shell company risk evaluation to an enhanced due diligence or risk analysis process delivers a more complete picture of risk associated with entities in a network. 

