Look in the shell: 3 benefits of using Moody’s Shell Company Indicator

With the rising expectation to manage third-party risk, and to detect and report on financial crime; understand beneficial ownership structures; and adopt a data-driven, risk-based approach to compliance, organizations need to implement know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB) processes. The most efficient and effective way of doing this is pairing automation with the skill of human analysts, as the ultimate decision-making about who to work with belongs to the professionals in the process.



When it comes to identifying shell companies and the risks they may pose, automated identifiers for shell companies can provide valuable insights that can be integrated into a wider risk analysis or compliance workflow. In cases where a shell company has been identified that poses a high-risk, the risk owner, along with their compliance team, can delve deeper into the matter. They can use the evidence as part of a decision to accept or onboard a new customer, or their decision to off-board them if the risks are outside tolerance. The results of these KYC/KYB processes can also be used to file suspicious activity reports to regulatory bodies and/or law enforcement agencies, as well as potentially reveal additional risk to be mitigated within their portfolio.