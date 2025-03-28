Business activity intelligence (BizINT): Powering investigations into national security threats

The footprints that bad actors leave can tell a colorful story: they can be compared to the typical participant as a baseline, or provide intelligence on company size, revenues earned. Investigators can use these footprints to discover or confirm an identity, and connected persons of interest – as well as how actors may intend to commit crime or pose a threat (their means and methods).



BizINT’s value to investigations is significant but often underplayed: they can provide color not only to financial crimes like money laundering, but also to physical crimes with a financial nexus, such as drug trafficking, human smuggling, terrorism, counterfeiting, and more. Crucially, its detail is sufficient enough for investigators to conduct pattern and trend analysis. When used effectively, it provides investigators an “honest broker” lens on indicators of fraud and other wrongdoing.