The goal of these scams is to make people panic, which often impairs judgment. One defense is to be prepared, stay calm, and take time to think, as recommended by the UK “Take Five to Stop Fraud” campaign, led by UK Finance.



1. Law Enforcement's Rules of Engagement:

Police, the FBI, or other legitimate government agencies do not call or contact individuals to demand money, cryptocurrency, or gift cards to avoid arrest.

They would not tell a person to lie to a family member or a financial institution.

They would not ask a person to stay on the phone for days or arrest them digitally.

2. Adopt the AARP Mantra: Pause, Reflect, Protect.

PAUSE: urgency is often used as a tactic. So, people may choose to pause and hang up the phone.

urgency is often used as a tactic. So, people may choose to pause and hang up the phone. REFLECT: Is this real? Does it make sense that the police would call and ask for money or Bitcoin? Consider calling a trusted friend or family member to talk about it. Or call a local police department's non-emergency number to verify the claim.

Is this real? Does it make sense that the police would call and ask for money or Bitcoin? Consider calling a trusted friend or family member to talk about it. Or call a local police department's non-emergency number to verify the claim. PROTECT: Report the scam to the appropriate authority, for example in the US via the FBI website, which may help law enforcement gather additional data to track criminals and warn others.

3. The role of banks:



Financial institutions continue to train their tellers and fraud staff to spot potential red flags of customers under duress, i.e., those who seem panicked, are on the phone with a "handler," or are trying to move large sums of money for a strange reason. Banks are also trained to look for behavioral changes in accounts using a combination of internal and external data insights to help protect their customers.



The story of the Mumbai banker may act as a warning of what could become more widespread as different types of fraud continue to evolve and take hold.