The scope of “bulk sensitive data” is defined using thresholds across six categories:

Covered

Personal Identifiers

Personal Financial Data

Personal Health Data

Precise Geolocation Data

Biometric Identifiers

Human Genomic Data

Effective April 8, 2025, with phased compliance obligations extending into October 2025, the rule implements Executive Order 14117 and establishes restrictions on certain circumstances in which US sensitive personal data can be accessed, transferred, or exposed to certain foreign actors.



The Final Rule sets out two tiers. Prohibited transactions, chiefly data brokerage involving bulk sensitive or government-related data plus transfers of human data or biospecimens, are prohibited where they would provide access to covered foreign parties. Restricted transactions, meaning vendor, employment, and investment agreements, may be permitted where specified security and compliance requirements are met.



The rule applies to a wide range of scenarios, including vendor relationships, data brokerage arrangements, employment structures, and investment agreements. It can also capture indirect access, meaning organizations may need to assess direct counterparties as well as ownership structures and downstream exposure for compliance.



Beyond transaction restrictions, organizations may also need to implement a more structured compliance approach. This could include, for example, building data compliance programs, conducting appropriate due diligence on third parties, maintaining records, and, in some cases, reporting or auditing activities.