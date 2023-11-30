The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency bill: a paradigm shift for anti-money laundering in the UK

The UK government recently enacted the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency (ECCT) bill as part of its commitment to tackling economic crime and enhancing corporate transparency. This builds on the UK Economic Crime act, which was introduced in 2022. The legislation, which received royal assent on October 26, 2023, aims to fortify the UK's financial system by further addressing illegal activities including money laundering and all related predicate offences.
The ECCT introduces several key reforms that will significantly impact risk and compliance teams, particularly those in UK financial institutions. Here's how:
The UK government made a few significant changes to the bill, refining it as it passed through both houses towards royal assent. The changes include an offence related to failure to prevent fraud, which holds institutions accountable if they profit from fraud; reforms to corporate criminal liability laws for economic crimes, which makes organizations liable for economic crimes committed under their authority. These additions to the bill underscore the importance of risk and compliance teams implementing robust fraud prevention procedures, reassessing their organizations’ liability risks, and enhancing communications and training to deliver a culture of compliance.
