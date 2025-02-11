AI-powered social network analysis (SNA) examines the relationships between entities and individuals to uncover potential beneficial ownership connections among many other links between subjects of interest. This approach helps visualize complex ownership structures, identify central nodes that may represent actual beneficial owners, and develop robust, extended network investigations. Since the early 2010s, these extensive network investigations have increasingly utilized the ‘follow the money’ principle to trace financial connections.



Today, SNA can support the identification of Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) in the following 5 ways:



1. Mapping complex ownership structures



SNA allows for the visualization and analysis of complex ownership networks. By representing entities as nodes and ownership relationships as edges, SNA can map intricate corporate structures and reveal:

Direct and indirect ownership links

Shell companies and intermediaries

Circular ownership patterns

This visual representation can make tracking ownership chains to UBOs more efficient.



2. Identifying key players and influencers



SNA techniques, like centrality analysis, can highlight the most influential and connected entities within an ownership network. This can reveal:

Individuals or entities with a high degree of centrality (many direct ownership links)

Entities with high betweenness centrality that serve as bridges connecting the different parts of the network

Nodes with high closeness centrality that have short paths to many other entities

These central nodes are often good candidates for UBOs, or entities closely linked to UBOs.



3. Detecting suspicious patterns



By analyzing the structure and characteristics of ownership networks, SNA can flag potentially suspicious patterns that may indicate attempts to obscure beneficial ownership, such as:

Unusually complex or opaque structures

Circular ownership arrangements

Entities or individuals that appear frequently across multiple networks

4. Supporting risk assessment



SNA metrics can be used to quantify risk factors related to beneficial ownership, for example:

The number of layers between an entity and its UBOs

The geographic spread of entities in the network

Connections to high-risk jurisdictions or politically exposed persons

This data can feed into risk-scoring models to prioritize further investigation or enhanced due diligence.



5. Enhancing due diligence



The network perspective provided by SNA can guide and focus due diligence efforts. It allows investigators to:

Identify key entities and relationships for further research

Understand the broader context of an entity's ownership and control

Trace indirect links that may not be apparent from standard corporate records

By leveraging SNA techniques and visualization, such as Maxsight™ Investigations, parties engaged in the fight against financial crime can more effectively reveal complex ownership structures, identify UBOs, and detect potential interweaved criminal methodologies to circumvent sanctions, evade tax, defraud through shell companies or layer proceeds of crime. This support reinforces extensive network investigation and provides an opportunity to engage and report nexuses.



Moody’s has significantly invested in supporting organizations utilizing network visualization with models that detect risk in entire company structures based on a global ownership database. Here is a visual representation of an anonymized investigation, encompassing UK, US SDN, and EU sanctions regime breaches, the use of shell companies, and laundering the proceeds of crime.