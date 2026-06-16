“The conversations I have with banks confirm that more needs to be done to help prevent fraud,” says Graham. “Investigators are deeply committed to helping the victims of scams, but there are times when those people being targeted by fraudsters are so emotionally invested, they may disregard the bank’s advice in order to get their money out and send it to the bad actor.”



In response to the powerful psychological hold scammers have over their victims, some banks are employing what’s known as "Break the Spell" teams. These are specialized units, sometimes including psychologists, who are trained to intervene and help a victim reconsider potentially suspicious situation. They aim to encourage victims of scams to question inconsistencies, so the victim doesn’t remain entrenched in the narrative that feels emotionally compelling but may not align with the facts.



This is where counterparty data can become a helpful tool for customer conversations. It can help trigger these “break the spell” teams to act and provide a reference point for customer conversations. For instance, if a customer believes they are sending a wire to a love-interest in Asia, showing that customer the wire would actually be going to a company owned by a group of people their “boyfriend or girlfriend” never mentioned could help break the spell.



"Banks can’t block all payments to high-risk countries, but they can be aware that certain transactions may warrant additional attention,” says Graham. “If banks have more counterparty intelligence about who their customers intend to pay—for example, whether funds are being sent to one of the 19 million entities that display shell company indicators—that information might add an appropriate amount of “friction” to payment processes to create a pause and time to think, investigate, and intervene. And this gives break the spell teams more insight to help potential scam victims better understand who they are really paying."



This added "friction", when paired with the payment fraud detection tools, may buy some time for breaking the spell teams to have hard conversations during a crucial window of opportunity. It also means a bank's specialists can engage with the customer, not with a generic warning, but with more specific, data-driven questions, such as: "Are you aware the company you are paying shares a director with 500 other entities?" or "Did you know this entity was flagged for having certain characteristics commonly associated with a shell company, as it shares an address with 23,000 other companies registered to the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt?”



The industry continues to look for practical ways and technological solutions to improve fraud intervention. Specialized intervention teams, supported by better counterparty intelligence, may offer one way to help banks question suspicious payments earlier and engage customers with more specific, relevant concerns.