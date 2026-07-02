KYC in context: A cross sector view of global regulatory frameworks

Below is a list of five key pieces of global regulatory guidance and legislation that directly underpin KYC processes. These are some of the foundational frameworks that inform KYC and CDD obligations globally across banks, asset management, insurance, professional services, and other regulated entities.



1. FATF Recommendations: Recommendation 10 (Customer Due Diligence)

Issuer: Financial Action Task Force (FATF)



Why it matters:

This is essentially a global reference point for KYC and CDD.

Requires identification and verification of customers, beneficial owners, ongoing monitoring, and enhanced due diligence (EDD) for higher‑risk customers.

Most national KYC frameworks are aligned with or informed by FATF Rec. 10.

2. EU Anti‑Money Laundering Directive (AMLD): CDD/KYC Requirements

Issuer: European Union



Why it matters:

Establishes unified CDD, EDD, and ongoing monitoring requirements for all EU-regulated entities.

Applies to financial institutions and designated non‑financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs).

Forms a legal basis for EU identity verification and risk-based KYC.

3. U.S. Customer Due Diligence Final Rule (FinCEN CDD Rule)

Issuer: U.S. Department of the Treasury, FinCEN



Why it matters:

Requires identification and verification of beneficial owners of legal entities.

Strengthens KYC expectations for banks, broker‑dealers, mutual funds, futures commission merchants, etc.

Represents a key component of the U.S. framework for implementing risk-based CDD obligations.

4. U.S. Customer Identification Program (CIP) Requirements (BSA / USA PATRIOT Act §326)

Issuer: U.S. Treasury (via FinCEN), with CIP rules typically issued jointly with relevant federal functional regulators; FinCEN can issue rules directly where no such regulator exists.



Why it matters:

Mandatory KYC requirement to identify and verify customers before account opening.

Applies to banks, credit unions, broker‑dealers, and in 2028, investment advisers.

Defines minimum data collection (name, address, DOB, ID number), verification, and risk‑based procedures.

5. UK, The Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 (MLR17): KYC/CDD Rules, with an amendment in 2019 to incorporate the EU’s 5th Money Laundering Directive to strengthen and expand CDD. This expanded the scope of regulated entities (e.g., crypto asset exchange providers, custodian wallet providers, art market participants).

Issuer: UK Government: HM Treasury

Supervision and monitoring: Compliance with MLR 2017 is overseen through a sector based AML supervisory framework in the UK, with ongoing monitoring requirements assessed by relevant regulators (including the FCA, HMRC, and other statutory bodies depending on firm type). This approach is intended to support a more consistent application of KYC and CDD obligations across financial and non financial sectors.



Why it matters: