Moody’s named Category Leader in Chartis 2025 Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions Quadrant

Moody’s has been named a category leader in the newly released Chartis Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions, 2025 Quadrant Update, cementing its position at the forefront of innovation and performance in financial crime risk management.

The Chartis report provides the latest view of the vendor landscape for watchlist and adverse media monitoring solutions, focusing on sanctions screening, politically exposed persons (PEP) monitoring, adverse media, and name/transaction screening.

This year’s quadrant reflects a sector that is rapidly evolving, driven by the availability of cloud services, end users’ demands for performance, and AI-led innovation.

Moody’s: A category leader

In Chartis’ RiskTech Quadrant®, category leaders are distinguished by their strength across a broad set of capabilities in the segment, demonstrating clear execution of core strategy and innovation.

Moody’s has achieved this distinction in relation to adverse media monitoring by exhibiting excellence in both breadth and depth of capabilities, as well as effectiveness among its target buyers.

According to the 2025 report, Moody’s scores have risen to “best-in-class” in four of the six assessed capabilities for adverse media monitoring, a significant advancement from its industry-leading ratings in 2024. This places Moody’s among a select group of vendors delivering both performance and specialization: faster platforms, more context-aware screening, and capabilities tailored to verticals such as trade finance and crypto.

The traits that make the difference in adverse media monitoring

Chartis highlights several winning traits for leaders in adverse media monitoring:

  • Sentiment and contextual analytics: Moving beyond basic keyword detection, Moody’s solutions parse tone, resolve entities, and identify key risk.
  • Domain-specific natural language processing (NLP) and Generative AI (GenAI) use cases: Using Moody’s AI and machine learning technologies, actionable insights can be derived from large volumes of unstructured data.
  • Language and regional coverage: Moody’s multilingual capabilities and localized sentiment models excel in non-English-speaking markets.
  • Dedicated pipelines and news classification: Moody’s investment in dedicated adverse media pipelines and classification outperforms in the market.

Providers, including Moody’s, are recognized for integrating GenAI to help resolve ambiguous media mentions, interpret sentiment, and distinguish relevance with minimal hallucination risk. The combination of proprietary media datasets, third-party ingestion, and advanced disambiguation techniques helped set Moody’s apart.

Assessment criteria and performance

Chartis’ assessment criteria for vendors include data methodology, workflow automation, transparent pricing and packaging, rapid solution deployment, robust reporting and auditing, speed and performance.

Moody’s was judged to excel in integrating global watchlists, open-source data, and proprietary datasets, enhanced by AI and machine learning for entity resolution and false positive reduction.

Looking ahead

The Chartis report anticipates accelerated development of large language model (LLM)-based tools for sentiment detection and multilingual analysis, with compliance and risk mitigation as key success factors.

As the sector evolves, Moody’s is well-positioned to continue innovating in this area of screening that leads to actionable intelligence.

“Moody’s recognition as a category leader in the Chartis 2025 Quadrant underscores its commitment to innovation, global growth, and delivering measurable impact for customers. As financial crime risk management continues to transform, Moody’s ambition is to remain at the forefront of innovation and setting new standards for excellence in adverse media monitoring.”

Keith Berry—Head of Moody’s Corporates and Governments. 

