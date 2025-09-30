In Chartis’ RiskTech Quadrant®, category leaders are distinguished by their strength across a broad set of capabilities in the segment, demonstrating clear execution of core strategy and innovation.



Moody’s has achieved this distinction in relation to adverse media monitoring by exhibiting excellence in both breadth and depth of capabilities, as well as effectiveness among its target buyers.



According to the 2025 report, Moody’s scores have risen to “best-in-class” in four of the six assessed capabilities for adverse media monitoring, a significant advancement from its industry-leading ratings in 2024. This places Moody’s among a select group of vendors delivering both performance and specialization: faster platforms, more context-aware screening, and capabilities tailored to verticals such as trade finance and crypto.