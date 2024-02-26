New EU AML measures bringing soccer into the scope of anti-money laundering laws

The move to introduce AML laws to European football comes in the wake of corruption scandals that have plagued the sport and it recognizes the potential for the industry to be used as an avenue for laundering money.



Professional football has also been a vehicle for kleptocratic wealth, and there have been instances of oligarchs being compelled to sell their interests in a club following government sanctions.



The EU’s new AML package will require professional soccer clubs, agents, and European football associations to assess money laundering risks and implement mitigating procedures, which includes initial due diligence and ongoing monitoring, as well as reporting suspicious transactions.



This EU regulation has a five-year implementation period, and it remains to be seen how effective it will be in curbing money laundering in the soccer industry. A focus on identifying beneficial owners and ultimate beneficial ownership, and a focus on ownership vs control in AML and sanctions screening are likely to be key to the success of this new AML framework for the industry.