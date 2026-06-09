For much of its short history, the stablecoin market has operated in a regulatory grey zone. Widely used, increasingly embedded in payments and settlement, but difficult to categorize, stablecoins have existed at the intersection of currency, technology, and payments infrastructure. And, until recently, without a single, comprehensive federal framework in the US governing regulatory oversight.
The enactment of the GENIUS Act marks a turning point. Focused on US dollar-backed stablecoins, the legislation doesn’t seek to regulate the entirety of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Instead, it's addressing one of the most immediately understandable starting points: digital assets that function, in practice, as internet-native dollars.
Prior to the GENIUS Act, stablecoins were difficult to place within existing regulatory definitions. Questions persisted around whether they should be treated as securities, deposits, extensions of credit, or something else entirely. That ambiguity shaped years of different regulatory pressure, often applied through enforcement rather than clear standards.
The GENIUS Act seek to clarify one central issue: regulatory primacy. By placing US dollar-backed stablecoin issuers under federal oversight, under a tiered federal-state framework, with the OCC serving as primary supervisor for federally licensed nonbank issuers and bank regulators (OCC, Fed, FDIC) overseeing bank subsidiaries, the Act outlines a framework for how these activities may be supervised and by whom. In doing so, it brings stablecoin issuers closer to the regulatory expectations applied to other, longer-established financial institutions.
This development reflects policymakers’ view that these instruments now operate at sufficient scale and systemic relevance to warrant consistent supervision.
One of the most consequential aspects of the GENIUS Act is how it redefines the status of stablecoin issuers. Under the Act, issuing a stablecoin is no longer analogous to running a payments platform alone; it carries expectations more closely aligned with regulated financial institutions, though stablecoin issuers remain a distinct category — not covered by deposit insurance.
This change becomes particularly visible when viewed through a financial crime and sanctions lens. In April 2026, FinCEN and OFAC jointly issued a notice of proposed rulemaking, as part of broader GENIUS Act implementation efforts that remain ongoing, reinforcing expectations around Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), anti-money laundering (AML), and sanctions compliance. While many participants had already taken steps in this direction, the regulatory messaging signaled that stablecoin issuers are expected to be assessed using familiar supervisory frameworks.
For some market participants, particularly large, established platforms, this represents continuity rather than disruption. Accessing stablecoins has already often required know your customer (KYC) checks through intermediaries such as exchanges. For newer or prospective issuers, however, the shift formalizes expectations that may not previously have been baked into operating models.
The Act itself also leaves room for interpretation. As with traditional banking regulation, written standards apply broadly, while supervisory expectations vary based on size, complexity, and risk profile. How examiners ultimately treat stablecoin issuers (whether closer to large financial institutions or payment processors) could shape compliance outcomes in practice.
“As stablecoin issuers move into a more clearly defined regulatory perimeter, expectations around transparency don’t stop at customer onboarding. They extend to understanding the entities firms are connected to, how those entities are structured, and where higher-risk relationships may require closer scrutiny,” says Alex Feldman, financial crime industry practice lead, Moody’s. “In that environment, background data and investigative context become increasingly important, particularly when organizations need to look beyond standard KYC checks and develop a clearer picture of entity-level risk across more complex networks.”
As stablecoin issuers assume a more defined regulatory identity, questions of entity risk, control, and transparency move to the foreground.
Issuers don’t operate in isolation. They engage custodians, liquidity providers, infrastructure partners, technology vendors, and counterparties across jurisdictions. In that environment, compliance risk is rarely confined to individual customers alone. It emerges through ownership structures, affiliated entities, concentrated counterparties, and links to higher-risk actors that may warrant closer examination.
This is where entity-related risk context becomes more relevant. Regulatory expectations increasingly focus not only on onboarding controls, but on whether firms can demonstrate a coherent view of the entities they transact with, how those entities are connected, and where elevated risk might reside.
The GENIUS Act does not introduce new KYC concepts, but it does amplify existing expectations in a sector previously defined by rapid growth and differing standards. Stablecoin issuance at scale now assumes a level of institutional maturity that places greater emphasis on reliable entity identification, ownership transparency, and contextual risk assessment.
Taken in isolation, the GENIUS Act is deliberately narrow. It does not resolve the broader question of how the US (or other jurisdictions) will regulate non-stablecoin crypto assets, nor does it clarify which regulators will ultimately take the lead over decentralized systems, securities-like tokens, or blockchain-based financial products.
In that sense, the Act functions as a starting point. What remains open is how trust and transparency will evolve across the broader ecosystem. For now, the GENIUS Act signals that where digital finance intersects most directly with traditional money and financial institutions, regulatory clarity is likely to emerge first.
Against this backdrop, the role of data‑driven investigation and entity insight becomes more prominent.
Moody’s solutions support organizations who need to understand complex entity risk landscapes, particularly in situations where higher-risk customers, counterparties, or networks warrant closer attention. As compliance programs mature, there is often a greater need to move beyond surface-level checks toward deeper investigation, linking corporate structures, beneficial owners, adverse media data, and sanctions exposure across jurisdictions.
Rather than functioning as compliance systems in themselves, these tools provide contextual intelligence that can support decision‑making where scrutiny is most needed. In environments shaped by emerging regulation and evolving expectations, the quality, provenance, and coverage of underlying data increasingly matter, both operationally and from a supervisory perspective.
The GENIUS Act does not answer every question facing digital asset regulation, nor does it attempt to. What it does signal is a recalibration: stablecoins are increasingly being treated as part of the supervised financial system.
For issuers, intermediaries, and their partners, that shift places greater emphasis on entity transparency, sanctions awareness, and defensible risk understanding. For regulators, it represents an early step in shaping trust around digital finance where technology and money converge.
And for the market as a whole, it suggests that in an increasingly connected financial environment, clarity around who is transacting with whom, and at what level of risk, has never been more central.
Moody’s solutions support organizations worldwide with data driven insights that support KYC, entity verification, and financial crime related due diligence. Our context layer helps teams build a clearer picture of who they are connected to and where higher risk relationships may warrant closer attention.
To find out more about Moody’s KYC and Entity Verification capabilities, you can explore our resources or get in touch with our team to discuss your organization’s priorities. We would love to hear from you.
*Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, compliance or other professional advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for specific legal, financial, compliance, or other professional advice. For more terms and conditions pertaining to Moody’s products and services, refer to the https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/legal/global-disclaimer.html on Moody’s website.