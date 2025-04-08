Request a demo
Man looking at tablet in warehouse with boxes

Top 10 blogs

The impact of tariffs on suppliers: strategies for effective risk reduction

In today’s interconnected global landscape, tariffs have become more than an instrument of trade negotiations. Rather, when implemented at pace and scale, they can be a disruptive force: they can spark a chain reaction of counter-tariffs and other steps (such as government investigations into businesses) capable of significantly raising costs and prices, distorting supply chains, destabilizing businesses, and harming supplier relationships. In such a complex and uncertain landscape, businesses that aren’t sufficiently agile to anticipate and adapt to disruption will struggle.  

    Tariffs: a force for disruption

    Tariffs are sending shockwaves through entire industries. For businesses heavily reliant on international suppliers, tariffs can lead not only to higher prices, but also to production delays, reduced product demand, and extended lead times. The threat of other countries imposing retaliatory tariffs and other potential consequences – including government investigations and consumer boycotts – imposed by other countries can compound the challenge, and negatively affect international sales. 

    The ripple effects can, therefore, be devastating. The most common symptom is increased costs for suppliers, which are inevitably shared with buyers. The resultant higher prices for goods and services lead to reduced profit margins and even financial distress. The latest and wide-sweeping U.S. tariffs on imports could significantly raise costs for businesses reliant on these imports and will likely lead to supply shortages or delays.

    The issues do not end there, either. When suppliers face financial instability, the consequences can cascade across multiple areas of their operations. Common issues include declining employee morale, reduced product quality, production delays and escalating costs. Financial strain also affects compliance, as budgets shrink and employees can become overly aggressive in their pursuit of sales. This can expose suppliers to fines, penalties, or reputational damage. 

      Proactive risk mitigation strategies

      Companies are reacting fast: they are considering changes in their sourcing strategies. Of course, this can bring its own trade-offs, including new-source startup risk, higher operating expenses, and capacity constraints. 

      To navigate these complexities, businesses can adopt proactive strategies to manage the financial and operational impacts of tariffs. Key approaches include:

      1. Proactive supplier monitoring: With tariffs creating uncertainty, it is essential to know your supplier risk baseline, including financial health, operational risks and regulatory compliance of key suppliers. Tools such as financial health checks and compliance reviews can provide early warning of potential risks. 
      2. Pricing and contract adjustments: Companies will have to renegotiate supplier contracts to account for tariff-related cost increases. Additionally, adjusting pricing models to reflect new cost structures can help preserve margins while maintaining transparency with customers.
      3. Collaboration across the supply chain: Strengthening partnerships with suppliers and engaging in collaborative planning can help address mutual challenges caused by tariffs. Open communication and shared risk mitigation strategies can foster stronger relationships and improve overall supply chain resilience. 
      4. Scenario planning and contingency measures: Conducting scenario analyses to anticipate the impact of future tariff changes can help organizations prepare for worst-case scenarios. Establishing contingency plans, such as alternate supply routes or production adjustments, helps prepare for unexpected shifts in trade policies.
      5. Supplier diversification (if feasible): Reducing reliance on a single supplier or region can help mitigate risks associated with tariffs and geopolitical tensions. Companies’ options might be limited, however, not only by costs and risks of developing a new source, but also by the closing of some previously available avenues. For instance, once an attractive nearshoring destination, Mexico’s appeal is likely fading amid the threat of U.S. tariffs.

        Opportunities abound amid uncertainty

        While tariffs pose significant challenges, they also present opportunities for innovation and strategic transformation. Businesses can take proactive steps to lessen the adverse effects of tariffs, as well as strengthen their supply chains and long-term competitive positioning. These include: 

        • Evaluating your supply chain's risk exposure 
        • Implementing robust risk management practices  
        • Exploring innovative, data-led solutions that help anticipate disruption, and help to inform supply chain decisions 
        • Engaging with your teams, partners, and technology providers to build a more resilient and diversified supply chain.  

        Ultimately, tariffs are just one of many risk factors in an increasingly complex global trade environment. Companies that invest in robust risk management, supplier diversification, and operational adaptability will be better positioned to navigate uncertainties.  

          How Moody’s can help

          Powered by carefully curated data and sophisticated analytics, Moody’s helps organizations build a holistic view of their supply chain risk exposure so they can anticipate disruption, enhance sourcing, procurement and logistics processes, as well as build resilience. 

          Our Maxsight™ unified risk platform brings together thousands of data points to deliver a holistic picture of risk that can be viewed through different lenses.  

            Get in touch

            For more information about how Moody’s can help you quantify and manage supply chain risk, please get in touch with the team – we would love to hear from you. 